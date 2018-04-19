Meghan Markle has two big weddings coming up this year. If you can't swing an invite to the royal ceremony when she marries Prince Harry in May, the character she plays on TV is getting married too, and the first trailer for Markle's Suits wedding ceremony is officially here.

In the promo trailer for the two-part Season 7 finale, Mike (played by Patrick J. Adams) and Markle's character Rachel tie the knot. Art seems to imitate life in the clip, which shows Rachel in white gown, standing across from Mike surrounded by flowers and twinkling lights. "I've wanted to marry you from the second I met you," he tells her, to which she responds, "You are the husband I've always wanted."

When Markle announced her engagement in November, she also revealed she would be leaving the USA Network's legal drama. As Us Weekly reported, her co-star Adams also planned to leave the show, which stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and new addition Katherine Heigl, who will join the cast for Season 8.

After news of Markle's departure broke, the network issued a statement on their website, praising the actor and wishing her well:

"From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best."

TV Promos on YouTube

Markle has captured widespread public fascination and adoration since she and Harry made plans for their impending nuptials public, from her clothes — a couple of items she wore drove traffic to the designers' websites so quickly that they crashed — to her family. The princess-to-be is the subject of a new book called Meghan: A Hollywood Princess by biographer Andrew Morton, who wrote the much-publicized Diana: Her True Story about the late Princess of Wales. The couple is also the focus of a Lifetime movie called Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

On Thursday, she was named one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2018 by TIME magazine. In a tribute for the feature, her friend, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, wrote:

"This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview with both Harry and Markle in November, the actor told the BBC that she did not "see it as giving anything up," but rather as a new phase in her life in which she will begin new work in a different role.

As for her character's happily-ever-after, Suits creator Aaron Korsh told TV Guide in March that deciding Rachel's fate was not easy. "Many times in the Suits writers' room we're like, 'Do we want to give a good ending to something or a good middle, or do we want to have it be bittersweet?'" he said. "So, we definitely went back and forth on to make it sweet, bitter, or bittersweet, and collectively in the entirety of the finale there is — We think we struck the right balance, is I guess what I'll say."

The first episode of the two-part finale, "Tiny Violin," will air on USA on April 25.