Someone changing up their hairstyle may no seem all that interesting unless they've chopped off major length or gone with a brand new color. The exception? Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has a signature look, but all the hairstyles Meghan Markle wore this month prove that she's not afraid to change up her look. While her messy bun and wavy blow-out may be her signatures, she's definitely been experimenting more, and with motherhood on the horizon, it makes sense that she may no longer have time for that perfectly blown out look.

When it comes to Markle's hair, it seems that most people know her for that famous messy bun. Not only is it a much less formal look than those worn by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, but it's seemingly so much Markle's favorite that she even wore the style to her wedding. The look has spawned plenty of YouTube tutorials, and it seems as though it may always be the style she's known for.

In December, however, the messy bun seemed to get a bit of a makeover in favor of a more sleek, pulled back look, and she may have just gotten a haircut this month as well.

Is Markle's hair going through a bit of a transformation? Here's all the hair styles she wore this month to help you decide.

At the beginning of the month, Markle stepped out for an official engagement at King College where rumbling of a haircut began. In the photo, Markle's hair looks to be a few inches shorter and more face framing layers may have been added to her look as well. While it's not a drastic change, it's still something different for the duchess.

British Fashion Awards/Getty

At Markle's next appearance, she reunited with her wedding dress designer and leader at Givenchy Clare Waight Keller at the British Fashion Awards. While there, Markle presented Keller with the award for Designer of the Year looking gorgeous in a Givenchy gown. There was something different about the duchess, though, and it was her hair.

Instead of her typical messy bun or wavy blow-out, she went totally sleek for the night with her hair pulled completely back and bun perfectly coiled.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Markle had her last official event before Christmas with the royal family. She visited a nursing home for former British entertainers. While there, her bun underwent another change. While the look was sleek like her style at the British Fashion Awards, the bun itself still was a bit more messy. It was a perfect mix between a polished style and her done, undone look.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Finally, at a Christmas lunch with the Queen, Markle returned to that perfect blow out. While the images of the duchess only really show her in the car, it's still perfectly clear that her hair is once again down in that signature look.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Markle's hair styles may be evolving a bit, they're still certainly remaining true to her. After all, who doesn't love a good, simple bun? Here's hoping that the duchess continues to experiment but always gives us that messy bun inspo fans crave.