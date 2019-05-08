Viewers of today's royal event had three things on their mind. What does the royal baby look like? What had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to call their newborn son? And what did Meghan's royal baby photocall outfit look like?

The Duchess stepped out to meet waiting reporters with her husband and brand new baby boy in a stunning double-breasted tuxedo-style dress. The midi-length dress had a tie-around waist, which was praised by some for accentuating her post-baby bump, and buttons down the front. Meghan styled the white dress with a pair of nude high heels. The Duchess wore her hair down, and added a simple gold necklace to complete the look.

According to reports, the Meghan's dress for the royal baby photocall was designed by Givenchy — the same fashion house behind her wedding dress, her Ascot look, and the outfit she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding, Heart radio reports.

The heels are reported to be a pair of Sandy Beige Pointed Toe Pumps from Manolo Blahnik — another of the Duchess' favourite designers. And, in a recent interview with Footwear News, Blahnik proved that he is also a big fan of the new royal. The designer said: "Meghan has an incredible charisma, she’s sophisticated and elegant with touches of the New York girls but not so uptight. She moves well but is also pleasant and warm. And warmth and kindness are what we all need at the moment."

Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Style blog What Meghan Wore reports that the Duchess' gold and turquoise necklace appears to be a Jennifer Meyer design, which retails at £680. According to Net-A-Porter, turquoise is "a signature stone for the LA-based designer, who searches high and low to source ones that are the perfect shade." It continues: "This handmade necklace has an 18-karat gold chain detailed with three round bezel-set drops."

Shutterstock

Since Meghan announced her engagement to Harry in November 2017, she has been responsible for a surge in royal fashion watchers. Her first notable look, worn to publicly announce the engagement, was a belted white coat by Canadian brand Line The Label.

For the couple's official engagement photos, Meghan looked every inch the Hollywood star in a sheer bespoke gown by British label Ralph & Russo. According to the Independent, the striking dress cost a whopping £56,000. And who can forget her wedding dress? On her big day, she chose a simple boat-necked gown designed by Givenchy artistic director Claire Waight Keller.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since then, her sense of style has been unsurprisingly impeccable. Thanks to a love of suits and fashion-forward silhouettes, it could even be described as a modern interpretation of royal dress.

Prior to today, the last time the Duchess of Sussex made an official public appearance was on March 19, reports Hello! magazine. She and Harry made a surprise outing to London's New Zealand House to pay their respects to victims of the Christchurch attack. Her look — which consisted of a black Gucci coat and earrings gifted by New Zealand's Prime Minister — was suitably sombre, reports Harper's Bazaar.