Mercury is in retrograde once again, so if you thought the start of spring would be nothing but smooth sailing, there's a good chance that you were sorely mistaken. The March 2018 Mercury retrograde will run from March 22 to April 15, so for the next few weeks, we'll all need to be on our guard when it comes to the main thing that Mercury retrograde notoriously messes with — our communication skills. And because good communication is so important to making relationships work, it begs the question: how will this latest Mercury retrograde affect our love lives?

"Mercury is the planet associated with three main themes in our lives — communications, technology and travel," Jaye, an astrologer at Gifted Astrology, tells Bustle. "This Mercury Retrograde will be in Aries, the sign of action and the assertive self, so people will be putting their own priorities first during this transit. During this retrograde other people’s motivations may seem highly selfish, so if that comes up, take a deep breath, get the facts straight and say namaste to yourself before you open your mouth."

We're all a little selfish from time to time, but during this Mercury retrograde, you might notice that there's selfishness abound — including within your own relationships, too. The good news? Mercury retrograde doesn't really have the power to destroy our earthly relationships: we just have to remember to be extra careful in how we interact and communicate during this time. Here are the three signs whose love lives will be most affected by the March 2018 Mercury retrograde — so they should tread extra, extra carefully.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Because this retrograde is taking place in Aries, it only makes senses that rams will have a tougher time than other signs during this period. But what exactly should Aries prepare for in their love lives? "With Mercury retrograde in your sign, it is likely that you will face some challenges in regards to communicating," astrologer Valerie Mesa tells Bustle. "Having patience isn't your forte; however, it is important that you watch your words and think before you word vomit; you might say something you'll regret later. Also, sit down — be humble. This retrograde will teach you the value of empathy and apologies. Take a step back and put yourself in your partner's shoes. Also, don't make any promises — you might disappoint someone in the process."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Another sign that might struggle in the romance department during this particular Mercury retrograde? Libra — because according to Mesa, Mercury going retrograde in your 7th house of relationships and partnerships can have some unwanted effects. "On the dark side, this could stir up some drama with a business partner and/or significant other," Mesa says. "Confrontation isn't your thing, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's a negative thing either. On a brighter note, this retrograde period could also bring closure to your relationships. Mercury, the communicator, is slowing down for a reason. Make sure you take the time to reassess and reevaluate your current relationships. Also, beware of #TBTs — Mercury retro is notorious for bringing up the past."