Just before the first official day of the summer season, the cosmos have a surprise in store for us: Mercury retrograde summer 2020. Everyone's not-favorite transit kicks off on June 18 and lasts through July 12 this summer, giving us three and a half weeks to deal with all the mental mix-ups that this planetary backspin is notorious for serving up. There will also be four other retrograde planets at the time this transit kicks off, which doesn't help. And that's all on top of dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and participating in a civil uprising for racial justice. So yes, folks, it's shaping up to be a hectic summer.

Mercury rules communication, thinking, tech devices, transportation, timing, and more — so the parts of our lives that get affected by Mercury retrograde are considerable. While Mercury retrograde has a bad reputation, this period can actually be used to your advantage. Yes, the mix ups in our schedules, misinterpreted texts, and glitchy apps are annoying, but if we actually take time out to slow down, review where we're at, revise our plans, and let our energy rejuvenate through a little mental rest, then this can truly be a useful transit.

It's also important to note that this retrograde takes place in Cancer, which is an emotionally-protective and sensitive water sign — and this could push feelings to the forefront. "Mercury retrograde in Cancer is a time for everyone to assess their comfort zones and find out what parts of their lives need extra care," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "For some signs, that’s minimal."

Are you one of the lucky few zodiac signs least affected by Mercury retrograde summer 2020, or will this summer be totally retrograde-crazy for you? Read on to find out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mercury retrograde is coming for your communication sector this summer, Taurus — but thankfully, so long as you put a little extra care and consciousness into the words you speak (and type) to express yourself to others, you'll be able to avoid any major messes. "You’re not in the mood to stress over the mundane, which is a good thing," Stardust says. Practice being a little more sensitive in the way you phrase things, read through all your written correspondence before hitting "send," and let any retrograde drama from others roll right off your back. This can be a chill transit if you let it be.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Most of the effects of Mercury retrograde for you, Leo, will occur on a more internal level this summer — so expect to spend a little more time alone with your thoughts, revising the way you think and express yourself on a subconscious level. This is your hibernation period. "Relax and unwind right now," Stardust says. "Take a moment to yourself." Allowing yourself the space needed to really sort through your thoughts and emotions will pay off in the end, as you'll come out the other side of this transit like a butterfly out of a cocoon. A little more time for solitude isn't too much to ask of yourself, right?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a major period of revision for you, Sag — but a little mental housecleaning is a good thing. Now's a great time to step back and take a look at the most personal and private matters in your life. Do you feel like you owe anything to yourself or others in your life at the moment? Do you have solid boundaries in place to protect your most vulnerable feelings and things? "Boundaries are important now, but whether you wish to implement them is another thing," Stardust says. This is a time to get deep with yourself and figure out where your personal limits are. Take things step by step and day by day, and you'll be able to get through this transit without too much drama.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

For you, Pisces, Mercury's summer backspin will simply ask you to review how you express yourself creatively and where you're at with your current passion projects. Hit pause on any extracurriculuar endeavors and start considering ways to make them more fun. Because passion projects should be driven by passion, not stress! Oh, and speaking of passion, retrogrades are notorious for suddenly bringing past relationships to the forefront — and there's definitely a chance that an ex-lover's storm will roll in and rain some flirtatiousness into your DMs. "A former crush will come back to you, bringing flirty texts your way," Stardust says. Feelings are running hot, so don't let yourself get too swept away in nostalgia. Keep your emotional guard up.