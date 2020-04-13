As every 2000s-era Disney Channel fan knows, Hannah Montana can do anything — even help end toxic masculinity (she's Supergirl, after all). Miley Cyrus gave boyfriend Cody Simpson a gender-bending makeover in an effort to put a stop to toxic masculinity, because nothing says "screw gender norms" better than some diamonds and lip gloss. He also looked utterly fabulous.

The couple celebrated Easter in a somewhat unconventional way by showing off Simpson's daring new look on Sunday, April 12. Cyrus posted a photo of her boyfriend in red lipstick, a diamond choker, and luxe coat on her Instagram Story, and confirmed that she handled the makeover herself, writing "I. Beat. That. Face."

To hammer her point even further, Cyrus posted photos of other men donning full make-up and sparkly dresses on her Story. “End. Toxic. Masculinity,” she captioned one photo. In another snapshot, she told followers to “wash your hands and end toxic masculinity," which is now our quarantine motto. She ended her declaration with a strong "periodt" so you know she means business.

Simpson also posted a video of himself in his expertly styled get-up on his Instagram. According to J-14, he initially captioned the post with her motto, "Wash your hands and end toxic masculinity,” but it has since been changed to some simple emojis.

It seems that transforming Simpson is just one of the singer's ways of keeping herself entertained while isolating herself — at least when she's not busy with her Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded. Just days before giving him a beauty transformation, Cyrus shaved Simpson's head, which is quickly becoming a common quarantine trend since hair salons have been forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyrus also shared a video posted by photographer Mert Alas on her Story of her and Simpson in provocative looks, including his daring new makeover, teasing "Quarantine Days — coming soon." So it looks like his beautiful new look is actually for an upcoming project that fans will see soon.

