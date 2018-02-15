You've probably heard that "romance is dead," and young people are responsible for killing it. Sure, our generation may approach love and relationships a lot differently than previous ones, but that doesn't necessarily mean we don't know how to be romantic. In fact, according to eHarmony's 2018 The Happiness Index, a national survey on love and relationships in America of over 2,000 people aged 18+ in long-term relationships or marriages, millennials are actually the most romantic generation among all.

It may seem surprising at first, but Emily Holmes Hahn, matchmaker and Founder of LastFirst matchmaking tells Bustle technology and social media, which are often blamed for ruining love, are actually helping millennials be more romantic.

"Our relationships are becoming so much more public than they used to be," she says. "With Instagram and other social media, your romantic gestures now live forever online, so you’d better make them grand!"

According to Hahn, that competitive drive may be one of the reasons why older millennials between 25 and 34 years-old, were found to be more likely to go out on date nights, make romantic gestures, and buy each other small gifts just because, over any other age group. But competition because of social media isn't the only reason.

As marriage and family therapist, Erika Labuzan-Lopez, LMFT, LPC tells Bustle, millennials seem to put more focus on being mindful, present, and engaged with their partners.

"There seems to be a shift in which people are starting to put attention back into relationships and the process is becoming more important than the outcome," Labuzan-Lopez says. "I find this to be true when working with couples in this age group as opposed to other couples. Millenials are more open to these ideas from my experience, and they are often closer to the beginning of their relationships as compared to older couples." Besides, romantic gestures do seem to lessen over time, she says. Once kids enter the picture, finding time for romance can be a little more complicated.

So here's how millennials and older generations get romantic, according to eHarmony:

1 Younger Millennials (18-24 Years Old) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle About 90 percent of younger millennials say they hold hands when they're out for a walk, 70 percent make it a point to go on date nights, and 68 percent like making romantic gestures like writing love notes to their significant others.

2 Older Millennials (25-34 Years Old) Ashley Batz/Bustle According to the survey, 79 percent of older millennials like making romantic gestures, which is a lot more than any other generation.

3 Younger Gen X (35-44 Years Old) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Younger Gen X'ers are 15 percent less likely to go on date nights than older millennials, and was the least popular way they do romance. Holding hands during walks was the most common romantic behavior among this age group.

4 Older Gen X (45-54 Years Old) Fotolia Older Gen X'ers were less likely to buy their partner's small gifts outside of their birthdays. Like younger Gen X'ers, they were more likely to hold hands during walks.

5 Baby Boomers (55-64 Years Old) Fotolia When it comes to showing romance, 59 percent of 55 to 64-year-olds like going on date nights, while 49 percent say they like making romantic gestures.