Get ready because Sulley and Mike Wazowski are preparing to shake up Montropolis once again. On Tuesday (April 9), Pixar and Disney announced that Monsters, Inc. is getting a TV show next year. Your favorite monsters are gearing up to scare up some laughs in a new series for Disney's upcoming streaming service that will introduce a few new characters and finally give fans a peek behind the Laugh Floor curtain.

Monsters At Work, which premieres on Disney+ in 2020, will pick up six months after Monsters, Inc. in which the power plant realized using laughter, not screams is a better way to power the city. And it's all thanks to Mike and Sulley, of course, who are in the comedy business now. No surprise, some of Metropolis' other residents are now working on their standup.

According to Disney's press release, the animated series, which will feature original stars Billy Crystal (Mike) and Sulley (John Goodman), follows Tylor Tuskmon (Superstore's Ben Feldman), "an eager and talented young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) who dreams of working his way up to the factory Laugh Floor to become a Jokester alongside his idols Mike and Sulley."

But, Tylor isn't the only new guy in this new Monsters, Inc. inspired series. Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran will voice Tylor's bestie Val Little, while Aisha Tyler will play Tylor's mom, Millie Tuskmon. Barry's Henry Winkler will play his scatterbrained boss Fritz and his other workmates include the opportunistic plumber Duncan (Raising Hope's Lucas Neff), self-important rule follower Cutter (Coco's Alanna Ubach), and the custodial crew Smitty and Needleman, both played by Stephen Stanton.

Along with these new monsters, Monsters At Work will include old faves like Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae, Mike's snake-haired girlfriend, and Pixar lifer John Ratzenberger as Yeti, who may or may not still be working in the mailroom. He'll also play a new character named Bernard. And for those who love Roz, Montropolis' best administrator with the best voice, Monsters At Work will introduce fans to her twin sister Roze.

Along with Monsters At Work, Disney+ will also be the home of the new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. The live-action series starring about a bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal that has a connection to the Fett family.

