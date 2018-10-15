One of the best things about the almost-upon-us, cold-weather seasons is how you can use them as an excuse to stay indoors. One of the best things about staying indoors is, of course, keeping warm while marathon-watching new shows, like Bodyguard. And, just in time for falling temperatures, Netflix's Bodyguard trailer is here — and if you'd already made plans on the date of the series' premiere (Oct. 24, by the way), you're probably going to want to cancel them now.

OK, so, it's not like, new new, but Bodyguard will definitely be new to streamers in the U.S. The six-episode political thriller originated in the UK on BBC, and its finale garnered more than 10 million viewers, the Guardian reported. Exactly how big of a deal is that, you ask? Well, the finale episode of Bodyguard had "a larger average audience than any other UK TV programme this year outside the World Cup," as per the outlet, so, yeah — that's a lot.

The show stars Richard Madden (aka Robb Stark from Game of Thrones) as Sergeant David Budd, a war veteran tasked with protecting Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), the Home Secretary of England's Conservative party. It's worth noting that, despite the fact that Madden calls Montague "mum" throughout the preview, Montague is certainly, definitely, 100 percent not Madden's mom. ("Mum" is to the UK what "ma'am" is to the U.S., basically.)

The trailer for Bodyguard is filled with twists and turns, in addition to a whole lot of mystery, intrigue, and what appears to be a very dangerous sexual liaison. After Madden's David is assigned to protect and serve Montague in the beginning of the clip, the circumstances and chaos surrounding the newly-formed pair begin to escalate quickly.

Though not spelled out in the trailer, the clip gives the sense that Montague is kind of a crooked politician, leaving David in a tough spot. But, his job as a bodyguard doesn't allow him to take any sort of sides. "I don't need you to vote for me," Montague tells David, "I need you to protect me" — and protect her he does. "Rest assure, mum," David replies, "I'll do what's required."

Turns out a lot is required, including but not limited to: driving fast, driving backwards and fast, shooting guns, driving away from other people shooting guns, and a bunch of what appears to be very dangerous spy stuff. There's a few super steamy moments between David and Montague, too, but it seems like a "happily ever after" is highly unlikely.

There's also something going on with a USB drive, but it's not really clear what kind of information is on it. Whatever it is is probably like, highly-classified and super-sensitive. Career-ending for sure, but also maybe world-ending? Who knows. It's undoubtedly important, though. Add all of these ingredients together and you've got a super intriguing new spy show, and a perfect TV marathon in the making.

The description of the series hints that Madden's character might not totally be on Montague's side — "[he's] torn between his duty and his beliefs. Responsible for her safety, could he become her biggest threat?" — but the nitty-gritty of why and how remains to be seen. What you can see from the trailer, however, it that Bodyguard looks intense — and promises to be a wholly marathon-worthy series worth hibernating for.