Could it be? Is there a newly confirmed Hollywood couple? Well, no, not yet. This update does, however, open the door to the possibility of a relationship in the future — at least as far as one of them is concerned. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Nick Viall admitted his crush on Rachel Bilson. The former O.C. star has yet to reveal whether or not the feeling is mutual, but it sounds like that door is definitely open if she's interested.

In case you missed it, Viall and Bilson have been sparking romance rumors as of late, following her July appearance on his podcast, The Viall Files. They've been engaging in some super flirty Instagram exchanges ever since then, which — to be fair — might not *actually* mean anything at all. On the other hand, it does seem like they're both single at the moment, and Viall just made his feelings for Bilson pretty darn clear.

While speaking to the former Bachelor during an event on Sept. 17, Us Weekly confronted Viall about all the flirty comments he's been making on Bilson's photos. "She’s beautiful," he admitted. "Is it flirtation? I just think I was complimenting her Instagrams. It was cheeky," he said, and added, "No, maybe I’m just dense, I don’t know."

But wait — there's more: Viall then went on to really spill some juicy deets, which are sure to raise a few eyebrows at the very least. "I always had a crush on Rachel. I told her that on my podcast," he explained. "She was really cool. She’s a lot of fun, has a great sense of humor and she knows how to give me a hard time, and I really appreciate that. Yeah, she’s become a fun and cool friend."

Uh-huh, sure. "A fun and cool friend." That's a nice way to put it. *Wink, wink* Just kidding, there's totally a chance that he and Bilson are, in fact, just friends. However, there's also a chance that their relationship status is subject to change in the future. Us Weekly proceeded to ask Viall if he ever saw them dating, to which he replied, "I mean she’s a dream, I’ll say that." Well, well, well. Now that is quite the answer. He didn't say "yes," per se, but he definitely didn't say "no" either.

The last person Viall was rumored to be dating was actor January Jones, but she cleared things up while speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in February 2018. "He's a friend of mine. He's super sweet," Jones said of Viall. "No, I'm single. But, he's a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops."

Meanwhile, Bilson split from longtime, on-and-off love Hayden Christensen in September 2017. The couple share a 4-year-old daughter named Briar Rose, and have seemingly maintained a pretty friendly and supportive relationship since deciding to part ways.

So, now that Viall has publicly addressed the way he feels about Bilson, will she do the same? Does she have a crush on him too, or will she keep him in the friend zone? For now, that remains unclear. Only time — and perhaps their Instagram comments — will tell.