As more details emerge about her upcoming project, Nicki Minaj has revealed her new album Queen is inspired by Princess Diana and her long-lasting legacy. Posting a video of the late Princess of Wales to Instagram on Thursday, Minaj quoted words from Diana's interview in the caption, writing:

"Queen THE ALBUM ~ It’s the strength that causes the confusion and fear. Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where is she going to use it? #WhyDoThePublicStillSupportHer God bless this woman’s legacy and every woman who’s ever felt like this."

In the clip, which was originally aired on BBC1 Panorama, Princess Diana discusses some of the misconceptions the public had of her at the time, according to DailyMail. Speaking to why some viewed her as a threat, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry shared, "I think very strong woman in history had to walk down a similar path. It's the strength. That causes the confusion and the fear."

Minaj's homage to Princess Diana is certainly a heartfelt gesture to the legendary royal who died in a Paris car accident in August 1997. Diana's legacy is one that has lived on for decades since her untimely passing at the age of 36 years old.

While hype surrounding Minaj's new music continues to mount, it appears that fans will have to wait a few more months to hear the cohesive project as the rapper recently revealed that her highly anticipated album, originally slated for release on June 15, has now been pushed back to Aug. 10. Minaj made the announcement on Instagram Live this past Thursday, explaining:

"The album itself I think I want to put out on August 10. I want to put out my second single, which I'm really, really excited about, and I want to now start an official countdown."

In the vid, which was shared by the The Shade Room, she also added that she wanted to invite some of her fans into the studio to preview the album ahead of its release. Minaj's announcement came along with the news that she had to cancel an upcoming scheduled appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show because she was suffering from flu-like symptoms.

The 35-year-old emcee previously shared details about the new album while the 2018 Met Gala earlier this month, revealing both the album's title and original release date. She told Enterainment Tonight, "[I have] a collab or two that I'm excited about. I do feel like a queen."

Forbes pointed out that Minaj's decision to delay the album may have more of a business move than anything else due to the highly anticipated June releases of Kanye West’s eighth studio album, and his collaboration with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghost. There's also been a lot of hype surrounding Drake’s fifth studio album, Scorpio, which is due to be released in June as well.

Meanwhile, Pitchfork reported that the decision may have ultimately been made by Minaj's record label. Per Spin, Minaj explained:

“The label wanted me to put my album since 10,000 years ago, of course. I love my label, but I’m happy that I’ve always been blessed to have the freedom and creativity to do what I want, how I want it, when I want.”

The "Chun-Li" entertainer also cited her “perfectionism” for the delay, saying “Trust me, it’s the better choice. I can’t give y’all half-ass sh*t, I just refuse to.” Minaj also revealed that her tour, which is scheduled to begin in September, will proceed as planned.

While fans will still have to patiently wait to hear Minaj's full project and all it has to offer, it seems that she couldn't have picked a better feminist icon to pay tribute to than Princess Diana.