The WWE's twin divas are heading back to TV with Total Bellas Season 4, premiering Jan. 13. But this season will be different in at least one key way. After breaking up last year, Nikki Bella and John Cena relationship updates suggest the two are moving on for good, so this new batch of episodes should give fans a glimpse at Nikki navigating the single life.

In case you missed it (or are still in denial), the former couple, whose love story was heavily documented on Total Bellas, officially split last July after an uncertain few months. They were scheduled to get married in May 2018 but called off the wedding, and though they spent some time trying to work things out, ultimately decided to end their six-year romance.

"After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways," Nikki said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. "I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me." Predictably, fans were bummed about the breakup even though they understood that Nikki and John had to do what was right for their personal lives.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since then, the two have remained friends, and speculation has started brewing that Nikki even has a new man in her life. Us Weekly reported earlier this month that she's dating Artem Chigvintsev, her former Dancing With the Stars partner. She competed on the show back in 2017, when she was still with John, but has reportedly been spending more time with Chigvintsev as of late. According to Us, fans will get to see the couple date and grow closer during Total Bellas Season 4, and the trailer shows them riding off on a motorcycle together. That being said, the clip also includes Nikki saying she's "still in love with him" — a possible reference to John — and going out with Bachelorette star Peter Kraus. So basically, this season is all about Nikki enjoying the single life and figuring out what she wants.

Meanwhile, John stepped back in the ring this month for a WWE Raw event and announced that he would be a part of the pay-per-view WWE Royal Rumble match on Jan. 27, according to Bleacher Report. He's also fresh off a starring role in Bumble, and released a children's book, Elbow Grease, in October, so it seems like he's taking the breakup in stride. It's always great to see people move on from relationships with continued success.

John hasn’t commented on Nikki and Chigvintsev's reported relationship, but it has to make him feel some type of way. He got to know the Russian dancer during Nikki's Dancing With The Stars run, and even told E! he thought Chigvintsev would be the one to teach he and Nikki their first dance for their big day. Now that's an awkward transition.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Overall, though, Nikki and John seem to still be on good terms and both embracing life without each other. As noted by comicbook.com, John isn't mentioned in the Total Bellas Season 4 synopsis, so it's unclear if he'll be making any more appearances on the show. But if the trailer is any indication, Nikki will still have plenty to say about where they stand now.

Catch Total Bellas on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.