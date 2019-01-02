This year, fans will get a To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel, but as of now there's not much to know about it. Not even the film's stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo actually know what's in store for Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky this time around. But, like all those who loved the first movie, they've got some ideas.

The two recently shared their predictions for the To All The Boys sequel with Entertainment Weekly, which will hopefully delve into the lives of not only Lara Jean and Peter, but those other boys she loves. First though, Condor would like Lara to work on herself.

“It’s in her nature to not be confrontational, so when people are mean to her or things happen to her that aren’t necessarily great, I think sometimes she’s just like ‘Okay well I guess that’s life,'” Condor told EW. “What would be exciting for me is for her to stand up for herself a little bit more.”

Centineo said he'd also like to dig a little deeper into the emotional side of his character. “I think Peter could be more vulnerable and jealous,” he said. “He’s not a super evolved person, so there’s always more to explore and develop.”

The same he admits could be said of the other boys who received one of Lara Jean's letter. In the closing credits of To All The Boys fans even get a glimpse at a letter-clutching John Ambrose McClaren, a boy that Lara Jean knew from Model UN, who is reportedly going to play big role in the sequel. Not all that surprising since John Ambrose is serious competition for Peter in author Jenny Han's To All the Boys sequel, titled P.S. I Still Love You.

Centineo told Entertainment Weekly he'd like "people to get behind John" and doesn't mind if fans start choosing sides. Even if that means not everyone will be Team Peter. "I would like to see fans bicker about it and have it be like the whole Edward Cullen-Jacob thing [from Twilight]," he said. "I love that.” And whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, fans might kind of love that idea, too, especially if it leads to more footage of Centineo in a hot tub.

While it's unclear how closely Netflix's sequel will stick to Han's sequel, the teaser announcement for the To All The Boys sequel hinted that John Ambrose may look a bit different this time around. The clip ends with Condor taking a call from an unknown person, who she excitedly tells, "You're gonna make the perfect John Ambrose?"

In the first movie, John Ambrose was played by Jordan Burtchett, who hasn't confirmed whether he'll be back for the next film yet. While fans wait and see whether he will confirm or not, some are already guessing that John Ambrose could be played by Cole Sprouse in the sequel.

While there's still a few things that aren't yet clear about the the To All The Boys sequel, it's clear just the fact that it's happening is a win for excited fans.