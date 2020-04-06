Friends don't send random people to your island is the new golden rule of quarantine life, but someone forgot to tell Peter Kavinsky. On Sunday, Noah Centineo pulled an Animal Crossing prank on Ross Butler that went wrong almost immediately. Poor Butler was having a nice time on his carefully crafted island when he suddenly got an influx of flower-trampling visitors courtesy of his To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You costar, who shared his Animal Crossing code to all of his Twitter followers.

Butler's island began receiving random visitors after Centineo tweeted, "I don’t have animal crossing... but Ross Butler does, and this is his code. He’s been super lonely lately and could use some new friends.. Go say hi to him for me :)." His tweet was accompanied by a photo of Butler's Dodo code (a Dodo code is basically a pass to enter someone's island, as long as the user's gates are open).

At first, the 13 Reasons Why star took his pal's prank in stride. He shared a screencap of himself welcoming newcomers to his island on Twitter with the caption, "Thanks @noahcent for inviting the world to my island." Over on Instagram, he even posted a video of his guests clapping. But soon, things took a turn.

In a second video, Butler revealed that he had ended the session, and while examining his island, he noticed that his flowers were trampled. Trampling flowers on another person's island is not OK. That's basically the first rule of Animal Crossing. "Visitors came and they just trampled my garden," he said. "Not cool."

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has quickly become a welcome escape from the news cycle during the COVID-19 pandemic. The wholesome game focuses on decorating, maintaining, and cultivating your own personal island, while also chatting with cute animals and your real-life friends who can virtually visit your creation. The Nintendo Switch favorite currently tops the charts for the most talked about game in the U.S. and globally, as reported by Forbes.

With so many people finding a welcome escape via Animal Crossing, it's no surprise that celebrities like Butler are enjoying the game, too. It's also not surprising that non-Animal Crossing devotees like Centineo would use the open world aspect to pull a good natured prank on a friend. After all, these pals are all about making each other laugh.

Before joining Centineo in the second To All the Boys movie, Butler and his friend showed off their Halloween costumes (and dance moves) when they dressed as Wolverine and Gaston, respectively, for a 2018 Halloween party. Earlier this year, the BFFs also shared a video of one of their impromptu dance-offs on Instagram. Clearly, they love having fun with each other, but fingers crossed Centineo now realizes the garden damage that can occur when you give your friend's Dodo code away to your 1.5 million followers.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.