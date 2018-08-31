Since hitting Netflix Aug. 17, fans haven't been able to get enough of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before cast — most specifically Noah Centineo. If you're an admirer dreaming about getting close to the Peter Kavinsky actor, however, Noah Centineo's comments about dating a fan to E! News may shatter those feelings. As his stance on the ordeal is realistic, yet hopeful.

In the midst of speaking with E! News about the success of TATBILB and his upcoming Netflix project Sierra Burgess is a Loser, the actor was asked whether or not he'd ever consider dating one of his admirers, to which he replied,

"I don't close any doors totally, but probably not, because then it's like more of an infatuation with like, a position more than like, the person. It can overshadow that, which is difficult, I would think."

And honestly... who could be mad at his reasoning for not jumping at the first chance to court someone who's infatuated with his Hollywood persona? As one would assume, folks didn't necessarily take the news of Noah's preference not to get close to any of his enthusiasts too well. But, that didn't stop them from plotting on how to win him over — in case they were to meet him IRL one day, of course.

While totally dominating the entertainment scene with his charm since starring in Netflix's TATBILB, the hit doesn't exactly mark Noah's entrance into the industry. The Miami native has made appearances in some key Disney classics, like Austin & Ally, which starred Ross Lynch and Laura Marano, and Shake It Up, starring Zendaya and Bella Thorne. And in addition, the actor starred opposite singer Camila Cabello in her 2017 music video for the smash hit "Havana," and... swoon.

No matter when fans first became smitten with the actor, one thing's for sure: there are so many people all over the internet that can't help but to obsess over his good looks. Unfortunately for those walking the fine line between observer and all-out fandom, however, dating a fan isn't exactly on Noah's radar as of now.

Adding to his "I probably won't date a fan" stance, the actor also revealed in the interview that he's not one to check his DMs too frequently, if at all. So, all of you bearing your hearts and souls in Noah's inbox can totally kiss the chance of him actually reading those love notes "goodbye."

But, don't give up on your dream to rub elbows with the talent just yet. As Noah said in the interview, he isn't one to "close any doors totally," which seemingly means that if the chemistry is there, he may consider dating one of his admirers. After all, Hollywood has a long list of couples who overcame the fan vs. celebrity relationship, and some people are even married to their celebrity crushes today. So yes, anything is possible.

But until that day comes, continuing to obsess over Noah's flirty tweets, other social media posts and adorable interview clips sounds like the most viable option.