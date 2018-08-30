Whether you first fell for him as Jesus 2.0 on The Fosters or he stole your heart as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I've Loved Before, the odds are you adore actor Noah Centineo, the Internet's new boyfriend. Noah Centineo's next movie roles aren't going to change that, so it's best that you get real comfortable with your new crush real soon. He doesn't have just one role coming up, either. Between now and early 2019, you'll be able to watch Centineo and his precious chin scar in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, Swiped, The Stand-In, and The Diary, and at least two episodes of The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble.

First up is Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, a Netflix movie that will debut on September 7. Then, in November, the movie Swiped premieres. After that, The Stand-In arrives to blow everyone's minds, since it also stars Camila Mendes — aka, Veronica Lodge from Riverdale. Finally, Centineo-heads — does the fandom have a proper name yet? — should prepare for The Diary as best they can. While the rest of the movies have cast lists, trailers, plots, or even a release date, The Diary doesn't have much. It does, however, have a director: The legendary Jackie Chan. So, Centineo in an action movie? Yes, please.

Netflix on YouTube

Each upcoming movie feels like an insta-teen classic. Sierra Burgess, for example, is a modern adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac. Centineo plays Jamey, who gets the number of high school student Sierra Burgess (Shannon Purser, of Stranger Things and Riverdale fame) when he thinks he has the cool cheerleader's number. It's basically the most charming, high school-esque version of accidental Catfish that there ever could be. Not only that, but Centineo's costars saw how much the internet melted over him once To All The Boys came out, and began cheekily warning Twitter that Peter Kavinsky was just the beginning.

Swiped may prove the most wonderfully dangerous yet. Based on the trailer below, Centineo's character, Lance Black — no, really, that's his name — plays like some version of Peter Kavinsky's overtly sexual older brother that I just made up. Swiped looks like The Social Network light, wherein hard-partying cool-guy Lance teams up with his dorky roommate to invent the next big dating app. Sorry; hookup app specifically. So take PK's playful, mischievous side and sprinkle in some seemingly well-earned sexual swagger and just wait until the film drops and the GIFs can rain down on everyone like the blessings they surely will be.

Night Dove Pictures on YouTube

After everyone cools down from Swiped, The Stand-In will arrive just in time to blow up Twitter and Tumblr users' hearts again. According to Deadline, Centineo will play a character that makes money by making himself available as a "stand-in" boyfriend that people can hire for any occasion. An entire film where he has to pretend to date people until he presumably falls in love with a client? Sounds like Peter Kavinsky is stepping up his fake dating game.

Not too much is known about his following project, but given what fans know about Centineo's next three films, it's enough to launch a thousand heart eye emojis. So, buckle up, print your tickets, and check your luggage, because the Noah Centineo train is boarding now. Oh, and don't worry — he loves you back, too.