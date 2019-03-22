Offset isn't afraid to open up about his relationship with his wife, Cardi B, and that includes doing so in some majorly public ways. While some have taken issue to those aforementioned PDA moments, the Migos rapper is going to continue doing things his own way. Offset doesn't regret making his relationship with Cardi B public, as Entertainment Tonight noted. In his own words, it's simply the way he wants to handle his relationship.

Offset appeared on the March 22 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in which the conversation naturally turned to Cardi. Host Ellen DeGeneres asked the rapper why he's taken such a public route as it concerns the married couple's on-and-off status. "I love my wife so it's serious," Offset responded, and continued to detail why he chose to make his proposal, his big ask for forgiveness, and numerous other moments public:

"We have schedules and we have shows. I just felt like if I gave that break between time -- I just can't give that break between time. So, as my forefront, I stepped to it as a man and said, 'I'm wrong.' I stepped to it as a man, and you don't have to take me back but I just want you to know I love you and I care."

When it comes to those moments, he added, "I'm putting it all out on the table." Well, he's not exactly wrong there.

Offset continued to tell DeGeneres that he's made some majorly public gestures in the past for Cardi, so it shouldn't have come as a surprise to people that he'd do so again. "I asked her to marry me in Philadelphia at the radio show in front of 60,000 people," he said, "So, it's like, when I did that, [people were like], 'Oh, why'd you do that?' It's just my affection so I'm not hiding it."

Offset did indeed ask Cardi to marry him back in October 2017 in front of a crowd of people at Philadelphia's Power 99 Powerhouse. In June 2018, it was reported that the couple, who share a daughter, Kulture, were already married, according to TMZ. Interestingly enough, they reportedly got married in a private ceremony in September 2017, a month prior to their public engagement.

His next, majorly public, moment occurred in December 2018. On Dec. 5, Cardi revealed, via a statement on Instagram (that has subsequently been deleted), that she and Offset had separated. Following this announcement, the Migos rapper made multiple posts on Twitter and Instagram asking his estranged ex to take him back. He then took it a step further when he interrupted Cardi's set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, which many took issue with as it took attention away from the "I Like It" singer's historic move as the first female headliner of the event.

Controversial PDA moments aside, as of right now, Cardi and Offset appear to be back on and in a good place. According to Entertainment Tonight, the "Money" singer said in February that the couple is "working it out," and added that they're "taking it slow." So, maybe those public gestures worked out for their relationship, after all?