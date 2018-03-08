There's something empowering about celebrating your identities, and for International Women's Day, Old Navy's T-shirt is helping women to just that. The brand has crafted the perfect, casual piece to help you embrace all aspects of womanhood, and it's basically perfect. And affordable so what's not to love?

March 8 is International Women's Day, a holiday created to honor women of the past and present and push forward for gender equality. The 2018 theme for the day is #PressForProgress, and given the incredible moments that have already happened in the past few months, it's the perfect theme. From Time's Up to #MeToo, women's voices are raising as they continue to #PressForProgress.

If you want to show your support for the day, for women, and for the diverse voices of all movements, Old Navy's T-shirt is the perfect way to do so. On the casual, scoop neck, short sleeve shirt, you'll find the words, "heroes, friends, mothers, daughters, visionaries, queens, rulers, women," in a vertical row along the front with International Women's Day 2018 written below.

The brand is clearly showing that women do not have one descriptor. They can be mothers and rulers, visionaries and queens. It's the perfect reminder that women can do and be anything they wish.

Old Navy 2018 International Women's Day EveryWear Tee For Women, $14.99, Old Navy

If you want to shop the shirt, it's available right now at the Old Navy website, and it's for sale in some stores. Simply head to the site and use the find feature to discover if you can shop the International Women's Day Tee in person. At just $14.99, it's a total steal. As for the size range, the shirts start at size extra small and go to size XXL.

When speaking about why the brand decided to craft a shirt for the day, Old Navy president and CEO explained, "We are proud that Old Navy has been at the forefront of supporting and elevating women in the workplace and want to honor the women in history who helped pave that path for us...Inspiring future female leaders is something that we can all commit to, and this activation was our way of celebrating them in a uniquely Old Navy way."

Selling the shirt isn't the only thing that Old Navy is doing for International Women's Day, though. They're also incorporating charity into their plans for the day. The brand will be celebrating monumental women, but no, really, actual monuments.

Of the almost 150 statues in New York City, only five of the monuments are of women. In order to honor these women and their monuments, Old Navy decorated all five of the statues with gorgeous floral displays. Joan of Arc, Harriet Tubman, Golda Meir, Gertrude Stein, and Eleanor Roosevelt all got the floral treatment for International Women's Day to celebrate all of their accomplishments in society, culture, economics, and politics.

The brand didn't just decorate the statues, though. They're adding a financial portion as well. In honor of International Women's Day, Old Navy will be supporting Monumental Women, an organization dedicated to adding an Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony statue in Central Park where no female monument currently stands. The organization is working to raise $1.5 million to create and keep up the statue. Old Navy will be donating $25,000 to the fund.

If you're looking for the perfect way to celebrate International Women's Day, Old Navy's T-shirt is the perfect way to reflect the celebration in your fashion. Not only is the brand giving you the design at an affordable price, but they're working to encourage celebrating women every day in public places.