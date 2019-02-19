Paris Hilton is the definition of a multi-hyphenate, as a woman who works as a DJ and entrepreneur, it's hard to keep up with the former reality star. Now it looks like Paris Hilton is coming out with new music soon, a year after the sometimes-singer released the single "I Need You" in February 2018. On Monday, Hilton posted on Twitter and Instagram that she's working on either a new single or — fingers crossed — perhaps a new album. "Back in the studio. New music coming soon...," Hilton captioned a picture of herself taken on set of the "I Need You" music video.

On Hilton's Instagram photo teasing new music coming up, the heiress tagged a group of people including the creator of The Pussycat Dolls, Robin Antin. Whether that means that Antin, a choreographer, will help choreograph a new video for Hilton's upcoming music release remains unclear, but for any fans of Hilton's past songs like 2006's "Stars Are Blind," the news that Hilton's back at the studio is cause for celebration, no matter what she's working on.

Earlier on Monday before Hilton announced that she's working on new music, she posted a clip of her video from "I Need You" on Instagram along with the caption quoting the lyrics, "You make my life feel like a Dream." Then she added "#Goals." While there are likely few times in a person's life when they can genuinely say, "Same, Paris," it's likely right at this moment.

The music video for Hilton's latest single shows the singer dressed as a 1950s style, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. In an interview with People from Valentine's Day of 2018, Hilton said that "I Need You" was dedicated to her then-fiancé, Chris Zylka. "I wanted to make the ultimate Valentine’s Day song," Hilton told People, before going on to explain how her relationship with Zylka felt like the perfect time to make a love song.

Throughout the video for "I Need You," you can see Hilton flashing the 20 carat engagement ring she famously wore after getting engaged to Zylka, an actor. In November of 2018, Hilton and Zylka broke off their engagement, and Hilton told E! "I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I'm just focused on myself and my work." Perhaps she took some of those post breakup feelings and channeled them into music like Ariana Grande did while making Thank U, Next.

Paris Hilton on YouTube

Even if you don't think of Hilton as a singer like Grande, the Simple Life star has had her fair share of musical success, albeit short-lived. The 2006 classic "Stars Are Blind" debuted at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was the top debut of the week, per Billboard. In 2013, Lil Wayne raised eyebrows when he signed Hilton to his label, Cash Money Records, but Hilton hasn't release a second album since 2006's Paris. According to Entertainment Weekly, Hilton announced that she finished creating a second album in 2018, but it was never released. Perhaps the new music that Hilton's now teasing is the long-awaited second album that her fans desire. One can hope.