Meghan Markle's Suits costars continue to be amazed by her role in the British royal family. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Patrick J. Adams praised Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex, because even he is proud of the inspiring work she's done and will continue to do in her new position. If anyone can accomplish the job, it's Markle.

While chatting about the Suits Season 8 premiere on Wednesday, Adams revealed he texted the entire cast and sent them his congratulations. At the end of Season 7, both Adams and Markle made their final appearances as couple Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, respectively. ET asked Adams if he had also texted Markle about the new season, to which he replied, "No, she's busy, I think. About to rule the entire world or something."

He then commended his former on-screen love interest by commenting on her life as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. "It's amazing," he said. "She's coming into her power in an amazing way, and I know that her and Prince Harry are going to do incredible things together."

His supportive statements sound like something his Suits character, Mike, would say about Rachel. They always had a supportive relationship, who wanted nothing but the best for one another. That's exactly how Adams feels about Markle. No wonder he was invited to the royal wedding.

Adams and Troian Bellisario attended Markle and Harry's wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Based on the photos the married duo shared, they had a fabulous time at the wedding of the year. "Weddings are a joyous occasion," Bellisario captioned a photo of herself and Adams. "But today was just off the charts amazing. Congratulations Meghan and Harry. I am so grateful I got to witness your love today. There are many happy years to come."

Fans could tell how genuinely excited Adams was about Markle and Harry's engagement, when it was announced in November 2017. First, he joked by tweeting, "She said she was just going out to get some milk..." Then, in a more serious fashion, he wrote, "Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

Markle has received nothing but support from her entire Suits family, who all attended her wedding. Like her costar Rick Hoffman wrote on Instagram on May 20, "As much as @halfadams is missed on set this year, this trip only reconfirmed we will always be family and I am so proud and excited for his future." He continued, "It was a dream to share this once in a lifetime experience with him, and the whole @suits_usa gang to celebrate Meghan and Harry’s wedding. Will never forget this other worldly experience."

Hoffman, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty also spoke with Today in May before the wedding. Rafferty professed, "We called ourselves the sister wives… we were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends so we became family, we're still family so this is a wonderful family affair."

If anyone has Markle's back, it's her forever Suits family. It can't be an easy transition from Markle the actor to Markle the Duchess of Sussex. To know you have support from people you no longer work with or see that often anymore has to be a wonderful feeling. And then to hear Adams applaud Markle's "power" and how "amazing" she is, well, it shows Markle is in excellent company.