Hollywood is reportedly planning on reimagining yet another fairy tale. As reported by Variety, Peter Dinklage will reportedly star in Rumpelstiltskin, a movie written by Patrick Ness of When a Monster Calls fame. While there's no official confirmation just yet, the morally ambiguous Rumpelstiltskin would surely make for an interesting follow-up to Dinklage's role as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones. The actor appears to be invested in telling this story too. Variety reports that in addition to starring in the moving, Dinklage is also in talks to produce it as well.

As of right now, the movie is in the earliest stages of development at Sony, and there are no plot details available. This means there's no way to know if this movie plans to stick to the famed character's fairy tale roots, or offer up a modern update. If Dinklage does sign on to the film, it definitely won't be his first post-Game of Thrones role.

Still, anyone with a love of fairy tales is surely excited by the possibility of Dinklage bringing the Brothers Grimm fable to life. In the classic story, a miller tells the king that his daughter has a special gift — she can spin straw into gold. This is a complete lie though, and his boasting puts his daughter in a tough spot. The king locks her in a room filled with straw and threatens to behead her if she doesn't produce the gold. Enter Rumpelstiltskin.

The impish character makes a deal with the girl. He promises to turn the straw into gold so that she can be released — on one condition. In exchange, he asks for her necklace, but he ultimately wants something far more to dear to her heart. It's a familiar tale built around a magical character whose motives are far from pure. However, with Dinklage and Ness potentially on board, a movie version would surely delve deeper into Rumpelstiltskin and his motives.

Dinklage's Game of Thrones role has been met with major acclaim. Thanks to his most recent Emmy nomination, Variety reports he's the first actor to be nominated seven times for playing the same character. As witty and complex as Tyrion is, it's time for the actor to say farewell to the character that made him a household name.

Game of Thrones has seemingly wrapped filming on its eighth and final season, which will air in early 2019. And it's clear that Dinklage is already looking to the future. In addition to his potential starring role in Rumpelstiltskin, the actor is set to star in The Dwarf, The Thicket, and Angry Birds 2. Next up, he can be seen in the TV movie My Dinner with Hervé, and this summer he appeared in the blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

His fans may know him best as Tyrion, but the actor seems to be ready to show off different sides of his talent. And that's definitely a good thing. Dinklage has proven time and time again just how gifted he is with his portrayal of the youngest Lannister son. Now he's about to begin a new era of his career, and if it happens to include another fantasy tale, then that's all the better.