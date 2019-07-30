Peter's 'Bachelorette' Exit Disproved A Major Theory About How To Predict The Winner

Some Bachelor and Bachelorette fans are hungry for any and all spoilers they can get their hands on. Who are the finalists? When does so-and-so get sent home? Who will lead the franchise next? But each season, the most important detail is figuring out who nabs the final rose. And unfortunately, it's back to the drawing board, because Peter's Bachelorette exit on Monday night disproved a major theory about how to predict the Bachelor/ette winner.

After finally sending Luke P. packing (and putting a lot of effort into getting him to leave for good), Hannah narrowed her final three down to Peter, Tyler, and Jed. She opened the rose ceremony how explaining how hard this decision was for her, and ultimately, Peter was the one who didn't get a rose. He was understandably heartbroken and talked about how devastated he was, and fans were plenty sad about watching him leave, too. But his departure means that the Twitter theory of the eventual Bachelor or Bachelorette winner always being to the left of the Bachelor or Bachelorette in the group photo is disproven, because Peter is the one on Hannah's left side, and he... did not win the show.

It's nice to think that there's some sort of intense planning that goes into the photos of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, but this isn't a Taylor Swift album drop — nothing is that complicated or planned out ahead of time. They probably just make all the women and men stand somewhat in height order to look up a take a photo high-school choir style. This is a production system that has tapped racists and felons to be on the show — ABC has always claimed ignorance on the problems with casting, so it's hard to believe that the way that the men and women of Bachelor Nation are situated in a photo is some great national television conspiracy theory. This isn't a viral campaign. This is just a picture of all of the fresh meat for Bachelor Nation to feast upon.

And speaking of feasting, now that we know that Peter is definitely not the winner of Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, could he be the next Bachelor? All of that is so up in the air, and we're not going to hear about the next Bachelor for a while, it seems, if you ask Chris Harrison. "It would be premature to make the call now, before [Bachelor in Paradise]. It wouldn't be smart at all… there's guys you haven't seen yet," Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight. Of the choices to be Bachelor — Mike Johnson and Peter being top guys — Chris said, "the finalists are always contenders. This is a debate that is ongoing. It really starts night one."

OK, fine, Harrison. We have to wait longer — luckily, it's just a few weeks until we find out The Bachelor. We also have to wait to find out who Hannah picks for her suitor — will it be Jed or Tyler? Bachelor fans can do all the analyzing they want, but we really won't know anything until Hannah accepts a proposal. Hold tight!