It's been clear from the beginning that Peter's Mom isn't a fan of Madison, but she really didn't hold back during their exchange on The Bachelor finale. Shots were fired, and they both got defensive, fast.

After Peter and Madison officially decided to pursue a relationship, Chris Harrison asked Barb her thoughts, knowing that she was always vocal about her preference for Hannah Ann.

"When I went for Hannah Ann, it was because she was the one that embraced me with love. She was just so, so loving toward me. And I was just into her so much. I just loved her," she said from the audience. "And the next day, we met Madison. And it started on a rocky road because she had us wait three hours for her to come in because she didn't want to meet us. So we were there three hours, we had just come across the country — excuse me — across the world, and we were exhausted. You know, we were just getting used to the time there, and we had to wait three hours. And when she did come in, the whole family, we didn't get an apology from her."

She continued. "And when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no. And that she would not accept the proposal in four days. So how do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that? I couldn’t. My whole family — my son Jack, my husband Peter, and myself — we didn’t see that. And as a mother, that wasn't what we were expecting. And therefore, when I said that I wanted Hannah Ann so badly was because I knew that we just clicked right away Unfortunately, we did not have that connection with Madison."

