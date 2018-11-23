When it comes to having a baby, lots of new parents probably find that their family want some kind of say when it comes to naming the newborn. From parents to siblings, it seems like someone always has an opinion to share — and apparently the royal family is no different. Prince Charles has suggested some baby names for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's child, who is due in Spring 2019.

On the evening of 22 November, Charles attended a reception with his wife Camilla at Australia House in London. It seems that both the venue and the fact that his son and daughter-in-law's pregnancy was announced right before their tour of Australia was on Charles' mind as according to Marie Claire he suggested some Aussie-inspired baby name ideas.

Charles reportedly told guests at the event, "Incidentally ladies and gentlemen, my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby."

And later continued, offering his own "insight" into the situation, "Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist." Interesting.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charles did also comically reveal the names that definitely would not be in the running. Referring to Australian comedian Barry Humphries, who is known for his television alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, he said: "Ladies and gentlemen I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les."

Markle's pregnancy was confirmed in October 2018, prior to her and her husband's royal tour of Australia. An official due date has not been announced, but spring has been mentioned, so anytime from March through to May seems likely. Royal fans also do not know yet whether the couple are expecting a boy or a girl, or indeed what they may be considering naming their newborn.

I personally would not be surprised if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to break tradition when it came to naming their first born. The pair have arguably been the most modern addition to the royals of our generation, moving in together before they were married, holding hands and kissing in public and choosing to do things their own way from their engagement through to their royal visits and tours.

But if they do choose a traditionally 'royal' name, what are their options?

The Express recently revealed the most popular names amongst royals, with the boys being the following:

Albert

Richard

Charles

William

Henry

Philip

Edward

George

Arthur

James

And the girls being:

Elizabeth

Jane

Victoria

Catherine

Alice

Anne

Mary

Alexandra

Margaret

Prince William and Kate Middleton largely stuck with tradition when naming their three children. Prince George's full name is George Alexander Louis, while his sister's is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Third-born Louis is called Louis Arthur Charles, as The Guardian reports.

If I had to predict now, I would say Meghan and Harry will combine both royal names with a nod to tradition with a modern (perhaps even Australian?) twist. But who knows, only time will tell.