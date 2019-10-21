Having grown up in the royal spotlight, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, are no strangers to rumors. And while in the past, they've let certain speculation slide, Harry addressed rumors he's feuding with his brother directly in ITV's Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired Sunday night in the U.K.

In the new documentary — which follows Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on their recent tour of Africa — Harry explained that although he and William "have good days and bad days," rumors about what goes on behind close doors are usually "created out of nothing." "Inevitably stuff happens, but we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers," Harry said, acknowledging they don't see each other a ton due to their busy schedules. "We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me."

As Harry acknowledged, their lives are different now — he and Meghan are still adjusting to life with an infant, while Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and William are juggling being parents of three. Plus, as Meghan and Harry wrapped up their Africa tour, William and Kate were soon off to Pakistan for a tour of their own.

Rumors of a brotherly feud began around the time Harry and Meghan got married in 2018 after a source close to the royal family claimed to People that William thought Harry got married too quickly. Speculation ramped up Harry and William appeared to avoid each other at Easter this past year, and then, earlier this month, Meghan and Harry were removed from Kate and William's Royal Foundation website (although that's likely because the couples are pursuing separate paths when it comes to charity work).

William hasn't spoken out about their "feud" as directly as Harry, but in September, he did share a birthday message for Harry on Instagram, seemingly squashing the rumors in his own way.

This isn't the first time Harry's taken a stance against tabloid fodder either. Earlier this month, he and Meghan announced they're suing the U.K.'s The Mail On Sunday for an alleged invasion of privacy after they published a letter that was reportedly written by Meghan to her estranged father. (Bustle reached out to Mail On Sunday, who "stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously.") They also announced a lawsuit against The Daily Mirror and The Sun for alleged phone-hacking. (Bustle previously reached out to The Sun and The Daily Mirror for comment, but did not hear back.)

Harry's definitely opting for a more direct approach when it comes to shutting down rumors lately — whether speaking out in the documentary or pursuing legal action. To hear more from the Duke of Sussex himself, tune into Harry & Meghan: An African Journey when it airs in the U.S. this Wednesday night on ABC.