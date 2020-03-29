Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge are aware that new coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation can be detrimental to mental health. On Kensington Palace’s Instagram account on March 28, William and Kate addressed mental health care’s significance amid the global health crisis. The royal duo also announced that Public Health England, an agency from the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care, published new guidance with specific advice on how to maintain mental well-being amid the outbreak.

“Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health,” Kensington Palace captioned the photos of William and Kate in their home offices. “In recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time.” The two have been in contact with the mental health charities Mind and Place2Be, per Kensington Palace’s post.

“It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the [National Health Service] to help people keep on top of their mental well-being,” William and Kate said about Public Health England’s new guidance in a statement. “By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

The new guidance comes after William announced that the National Emergencies Trust, the UK’s disaster relief fund, launched an appeal to help charities suffering from hardships as a result of COVID-19. "Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to pull together," the Duke of Cambridge said in a video shared by Kensington Palace on March 18. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature."

William and Kate aren’t the only royals participating in COVID-19 efforts. On March 26, the palace shared footage of their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, participating in the #ClapForOurCarers campaign on Instagram. The global social media campaign, which has also spanned Italy and Spain, encourages people to clap for healthcare professionals from their windows and front doors. Kensington Palace captioned the video, “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.”

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.