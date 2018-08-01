Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are some of the most laid-back members of the Royal Family (Eugenie even has her own Instagram account), however they’re about to be bestowed a pretty prestigious honour. The sisters are going to be following in the footsteps of the likes of Kate Middleton and Princess Diana as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's Vogue story will soon become a reality in the September issue, which is kind of a big deal.

Although we’re definitely giving the pair major style props for their recent wardrobe choices at Ascot and out on the town, the story is apparently going to be an intimate look inside their royal HQ - the Royal Lodge. The news was announced by British Vogue's editor Edward Enninful in his editor’s letter, where he also revealed that our lord and saviour Rihanna would be the issue's cover star — making the first ever black woman to cover the magazine's September issue — and dropped a few jaw-dropping previews of the singer's upcoming shoot.

Edward wrote, "Essentially, we are taking you on a journey — from our offices in central London, where I invited Bajan superstar Rihanna earlier this summer to talk diva-dom and diversity, to Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie welcomed Vogue into the heart of the Royal family."

Leon Neal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Royal Lodge is Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's family home and it's conveniently just down the road from Windsor Castle: the Queen’s favourite weekend hangout and the place where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a little do recently. (You may have heard of it, it was kind of a big deal and involved them getting married.)

Currently, their father Prince Andrew lives there full time and is reportedly joined by their mother Sarah Ferguson according to Express, which has some tongues wagging as the pair separated a few decades ago. It seems like Andrew and Fergie must have made up in some way if they’re literally living in the same household, since I can’t imagine living with my ex on even the most lukewarm of terms.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of relationships, the feature will come out at a great time for Princess Eugenie as it’ll anticipate her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. They’ll be following in her cousin Harry’s footsteps and getting hitched at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12. Although there is precedent for Jack to become an Earl after he marries into the Royal Family, it seems unlikely as Princess Eugenie isn't technically a working royal, according to Hello!.

If you're a diehard royalist and unfortunately didn’t score an invite to Harry and Meg’s do, there’s a possibility you could attend Eugenie and Jack’s wedding as they’ve just invited the public and you can apply for a ticket via public ballot.

This isn’t the first time that we’ll be treated to a private look inside the Royal Lodge, as Eugenie previously invited Harper’s Bazaar US into its hallowed halls back in 2016. Decked out in Alberta Ferretti and poised to snatch her grandmother's crown, the photoshoot followed Eugenie into the grand drawing room. I'm expecting great things from this upcoming photoshoot as the small peep we snagged of the interiors was absolutely luxe, with stunning views inside a drawing room lined with Persian rugs, chandeliers, and antique mahogany furniture.

The next September issue of British Vogue looks set to be an absolute powerhouse, as beyond being the brand’s ultimate fashion issue, it’s also the first time that Edward Enninful will be taking it on since becoming editor-in-chief.

I can’t wait to see what Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice step out in for the shoot. Here’s hoping they break a few royal fashion rules and give the Duchesses a run for their money. I know they've got it in them.