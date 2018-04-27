Janelle Monáe's highly anticipated third studio album dropped on Friday, and fans are already rushing to learn the lyrics word for word. Ever since she debuted on the scene in 2007, Monáe has become known for creating thought-provoking anthemic music, so it goes without saying that the most quotable lyrics from Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer are going to have fans singing along and raising their fists in solidarity for a very long time to come.

As with many of Monáe's recent works, Dirty Computer is an ode to both feminism and sexuality. In the months leading up to the album's full-length release, the singer dropped a few songs which helped reveal the album's creative direction. The tracks "Django Jane," "Make Me Feel,” and "PYNK" prove exactly where Monáe is in her life, as she refuses to shy away from expressing her thoughts on intersectional feminism throughout each and every one of the new tunes. Though it may signal a bit of a progression for the artist, it's something that Monáe has had on her mind for quite some time, per Rolling Stone.

"I actually had this title … before my first album The ArchAndroid," Monáe told Beats 1's Zane Lowe, "and it scared me because a lot of the things that I knew that I needed to say were very deep, very personal, from the heart. … This is an extremely vulnerable album and it took me a while to make it because I'm a self-editor."

With Dirty Computer now available for the whole world to hear, these lyrics from Monae's third studio release are surely going to be hard to forget.

1. "Remember When They Used To Say I Look Too Mannish / Black Girl Magic, Y'all Can't Stand It"

On the track "Django Jane," Monáe raps about the topics of gender and race, while revealing how comfortable she is with it all.

2. “Walking contradiction, guess I’m factual and fiction / A little crazy, little sexy, little cool / Little rough around the edges but I keep it smooth / I’m always left of center and that’s right where I belong / I’m the random minor note you hear in major songs”

Proving that she's totally comfortable with being herself, Janelle Monáe sings about being exactly where she wants to be in life.

3. "'Cause Boy, It's Cool If You Got Blue / We Got The Pynk"

There were many not-so-subtle vagina references throughout Monáe's "PYNK" song and its accompanying video, most notably the pink pants worn by the entertainer and her dancers. Along with the telling lyrics like "Pynk, like the inside of your... baby / Pynk behind all of the doors... crazy," Monae points to the notion of being proud to be female.

4. "It's Like I'm Powerful With A Little Bit Of Tender / An Emotional, Sexual Bender"

A blazing tribute to sex-positivity, the lyrics of "Make Me Feel" have become somewhat of an anthem that signals the power of being sexually free.

5. "Hundred men telling me cover up my areolas / While they blocking equal pay, sippin' on they Coca Colas (oh) / Fake news, fake boobs, fake food — what's real? / Still in The Matrix eatin' on the blue pills (oh) / The devil met with Russia and they just made a deal / We was marching through the street, they were blocking every bill (oh)"

The 32-year-old entertainer gets super political in the lyrics of "Screwed." Referencing a myriad of issues which currently plague the country, Monáe gets the help of actor Zoe Kravitz, as the two address some of the oppression women continue to face in light of the current White House administration.

6. “Do you remember? Uh, I remember when you laughed when I cut my perm off / And you rated me a six / I was like, ‘Damn’ / But even back then with the tears in my eyes / I always knew I was the sh*t”

Reflecting on a time when others weren't totally accepting of her look, Monáe reveals that she was always confident with herself.

7. "Now go on girl and use that sauce (that sauce) / If you don't, then that's your loss (your loss)"

The lyrics to "I Got The Juice," which features Pharrell, encourage the empowerment and self-realization of women.

8. "We don't need another ruler / All of my friends are kings (Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh) / I'm not America's nightmare / I'm the American dream (Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh) / Just let me live my life"

Monáe discusses the beauty of being black while sharing her feelings about the oppression that African-Americans have faced throughout the history of this country on the tune, "Crazy, Classic, Life."

Speaking of opening up about feelings, in an April 26 interview with Rolling Stone, Monáe revealed that she's been in relationships with both men and women, and she identifies with aspects of pansexuality. “I’m open to learning more about who I am,” she said. Per Rolling Stone:

“Being a queer black woman in America,” she says, taking a breath as she comes out, “someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf*cker.”

As these lyrics suggest, she's all about being herself. A multi-threat in the entertainment industry, Monáe's talents in both music and film have garnered her six Grammy Award nominations as well as several nods for her roles in Hidden Figures and Moonlight. It seems that her new album has become just the latest thing that will have fans talking.