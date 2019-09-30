Thanks to some flirty Instagram activity between Rachel Bilson and Nick Viall, relationship rumors have been flying recently. But so far, this potential couple hasn't confirmed anything — or at least not directly. During a red carpet interview with Us Weekly published on Sunday, Bilson dodged a question about dating Viall in a way that makes it seem even more likely that there could be something going on between them.

While talking to the outlet, Bilson was asked about the rumors, to which she replied, "I don't want to talk about it." Friend and former Hart of Dixie costar Jaime King was with her on the carpet and chimed in, "That’s private; we’ll keep that private, for now." It's noteworthy that Bilson and King didn't decide to shut down the rumors, as they might have if there was truly no romantic feelings between her and the Bachelor alum. (Bustle previously reached out to Bilson's rep about the dating speculation, but did not hear back; Viall's rep declined to comment.)

In the same interview, King described what she hopes Bilson will find in her next partner. "I want someone that loves her, adores her [and] cherishes her," King said. "Someone that is funny, brilliant, and smart. Someone who is enthusiastic, an extrovert but also a domestic because she likes to stay at home, someone that ... supports her with the kind of loyalty that she supports others." While King didn't confirm if these are qualities Bilson has found in Viall, the description does fit. From the Bachelor franchise, fans already know that Viall is funny and smart — and he's got the enthusiastic extrovert thing down, too.

In case you missed it, all this speculation started back in July when Bilson was on Viall's podcast, Viall Files. The host shared a photo with the former O.C. star in the studio. In his caption, Viall alluded to the Fantasy Suites from The Bachelor, writing, "Will we choose to forgo our individual rooms..." Bilson even responded to his attention-grabbing caption, "he slid into her... dms #sheaccepted." And since then, there's been even more Instagram flirtation back and forth, including jokey remarks from Viall, like when he commented "nice foliage" on a photo of her standing next to a plant. On another occasion, he complimented her dress.

Adding to the evidence, Viall even admitted to having a crush on Bilson in his own interview with Us Weekly earlier this month. "She’s beautiful," he told the magazine on Sept. 17. "Is it flirtation? I just think I was complimenting her Instagrams. It was cheeky. No, maybe I’m just dense, I don’t know." Then he went on to call her a "fun and cool friend," and revealed that his crush goes way back. He also added, "I mean she’s a dream, I’ll say that."

After Viall and his Bachelor fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi split in 2017, he's remained mostly single, save for when he was linked to January Jones last year. As for Bilson, she and longtime boyfriend Hayden Christensen broke up in 2017 as well.

Judging by Bilson's most recent comments, if there really is something going on with her and Viall behind the scenes, they're keeping the details private for now. But since Viall has always been so open about his love life — something that comes with the territory of searching for a partner on reality TV — it's likely that he'll share when he's ready. Until then, let the speculation continue.