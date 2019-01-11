Reese Witherspoon has come a long way since the '90s, but that doesn't mean she's above reminiscing about the past. Witherspoon's latest throwback photo takes things back to 1998, when she starred in Pleasantville alongside Tobey Maguire.

The actor shared a photo from a '90s issue of Teen People — a throwback in itself, since the magazine itself folded in 2006. The issue appears to have been released around the time of the movie, but that's not even the best part. On the Teen People page Witherspoon shared, there's also a column featuring some of her most iconic hairstyles from the '90s.

The magazine even came up with hilarious names for each look, including "piece-y Reese" and "the dark ages." (As a side note, it's nice to know that proper punctuation and capitalization have apparently come back into style.) The 1998 photo of Reese is also a pretty funny look back into some of the decade's beauty trends — the article recommends "silvery-blue" eyeshadow to get her style.

"Ahh the 90's….Thanks #TeenPeople for Rosy Reese… Piece-y Reese.. and Twister Reese? Yup, that happened. 😂😂😂 #TBT," Witherspoon captioned her post. Plenty of fans hopped into the comments to note how much she looks like her daughter, Ava Philippe, too.

As for the characters Witherspoon played in some of the years the article highlights, her portfolio was pretty diverse, even in the early days of her career. In 1991 — or "the dark ages," according to Teen People — Witherspoon acted in Wildflower and The Man in the Moon. She moved on to S.F.W. in 1994, in which the magazine christened her hairstyle "ray of light."

Then, 1996 saw her act in Freeway and Fear. And in 1999, the year after Pleasantville's release, Witherspoon starred in Election and Cruel Intentions, which are still some of her most iconic movies to date. While some of the beauty looks in the magazine page she shared have gone out of style, her filmography definitely hasn't.

Witherspoon is no stranger to sharing throwback photos. Just last month, the Big Little Lies star shared another flashback picture. This one appears to have been taken while Freeway was filming, based on the hashtags she used. And even before Legally Blonde 3 was announced (and before Ariana Grande's "thank u, next"), Witherspoon shared plenty of Legally Blonde throwbacks.

Even though Witherspoon is an Oscar winner, a Golden Globe winner, and an Emmy nominee (in addition to many more awards), it looks like she doesn't take herself too seriously. It's great that she's able to have fun with her past by sharing these throwback pictures — and, clearly, her fans are loving them, too.

It's pretty natural to cringe when thinking about the beauty trends of the past, like over-plucked eyebrows or the frosty eyeshadow in the Teen People article. But instead of being embarrassed about it, it's way more fun to just laugh, like Witherspoon seems to be with this new Instagram post. After all, "piece-y Reese" is pretty tough to beat.