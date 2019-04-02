A Republican congressman from Florida has expressed his opposition to protecting LGBTQ rights before, and his views have only gotten more confusing. At a Tuesday hearing on the Equality Act, Rep. Matt Gaetz argued against transgender rights and raised eyebrows all over the place.

"I strongly support the rights of transgender individuals," Gaetz said during the hearing. "I will not denigrate or deny their existence or their struggles, but I am concerned about the potential of bad actors who would exploit the provisions of this law for their own gain."

He was referring to the Equality Act, which would ban discrimination against LGBTQ people across the country. The congressman continued to argue against implementing the law and revealed a deep misunderstanding of what it means to be transgender.

"Consider this possibility — if President Trump were to say, I am now the first female president? Who would celebrate that?" Gaetz said. "Would those who support the legislation think that's a good thing, or would they be dismayed? Bad actors have already weaponized some ostensible equality laws for their own benefit."

Gaetz's apparently thinks the Equality Act would open the door for people who are not transgender to declare themselves transgender for personal gain. What, exactly, they would gain aside from human rights remains to be seen.

Gaetz has already taken several opportunities to express his opposition to full transgender rights. When Trump tweeted out a ban on transgender troops serving in the military, Gaetz responded by tweeting, "This was the right thing to do!" Before Trump declared his national emergency over the situation at the border, Gaetz said that he wasn't entirely supportive of this aggressive use of presidential power — and his rationale had to do with transgender rights, as he told The Wall Street Journal.

“I don’t want the next national emergency to be that some Democrat president says we have to build transgender bathrooms in every elementary school in America,” he said.

More to come ...