On Wednesday, April 3, NeNe Leakes revealed that Gregg officially completed chemotherapy treatments and the moment of celebration couldn't be more heartwarming. NeNe took to Instagram to share the news, while rejoicing in Gregg's last day of chemo. Posting two videos and a photo, the stand-up comic revealed that Gregg ended up undergoing six months of chemo in total and that today marked his final round.

NeNe's first video featured a glorious moment of Gregg banging a gong after completing his last treatment session. In the background, you can hear applause throughout the hospital as many workers in the facility gathered to celebrate Gregg's recent accomplishment. In a second video, NeNe shares an emotional moment when Gregg hugs various members of medical staff who've helped along the way. NeNe's heartfelt caption congratulated her longtime love, sharing,

"This all started May 5th 2018...It’s been a long emotional ride for our entire family! Listen up American.....TODAY my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy! Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!"

Adding a note of gratitude, NeNe went on to thank those who have been instrumental throughout the process which was, for some reason, kept hush-hush during the airing of RHOA's recently-wrapped season.

"PS: Thank you to all of our family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses who lifted us up in constant prayer, sent recipes, doctors info, gave advice and gifts! We love you ❤️ PSS: what a relief! We finally get to share with the world what we’ve been going thru.," she concluded.

Up until now, Gregg's treatment plan had been somewhat unclear to fans of the show. In one of the final episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11, Gregg ultimately made the decision to undergo chemotherapy as a means of treatment for his colon cancer diagnosis after months trying to decide how he would handle the matter. However, viewers were in the dark about whether or not his treatment actually began,

NeNe's joyous post comes nearly 10 months after she first announced Gregg's diagnosis via Instagram in June 2018. So it goes without saying that the past few months have definitely been hard on the longtime couple. As the Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers were able to witness throughout this past season, Gregg's health problems created a tremendous strain on their relationship. During RHOA's Jan. 13 episode "Texts, Lies & Therapy," NeNe shared the emotional toll that Gregg's cancer diagnosis has placed on their marriage as she vented her frustrations about his changing attitude. While talking to Gregg's sister at his birthday celebration, NeNe acknowledged that dealing with Gregg "been difficult" and revealed that he often takes his frustrations with cancer out on her. Amidst the chat, NeNe also told her sister-in-law, "I mostly keep strong" but contended that Gregg is "definitely a grouch." She added, "I'm so close to him, all the pressure is on me. I'm worn out like a freakin' car tire."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gregg's struggle with cancer was definitely a large part of NeNe's storyline this season as fans watched her break down several times while cameras were rolling. The medical crisis has, in fact, weighed heavy on the entire family which includes NeNe and Gregg's 20-year-old son Brett, Gregg's five other children, and NeNe's son from a previous relationship, Bryson. This past November, NeNe told the Daily Dish,

"Well, we go on a rollercoaster ride, that's for sure. It's definitely not easy. The moment we found out he had cancer, everything about our life changed. It was just hard. It's hard on him. It's hard on me. It's hard on our entire family."

Although they've had some pretty tough times lately, Gregg seemed to have a greater purpose for opening up to the world about his diagnosis and recently revealed treatment. In a November 2018 interview with Bustle at Bravo HQ, NeNe opened up about her hubby's plan to use his diagnosis to help others. "Gregg wanted to help the next man," NeNe explained. "He was afraid of the doctors. He thought that if he shared his journey, he could encourage another man to go to the doctor."

The whole entire thing has, undoubtedly, been a learning process for the reality star. During her chat at Bravo HQ last fall, NeNe admitted, "I never understood cancer until now." She added, "When that hits home, it's a different story and you feel it differently. It made me change a lot of things."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It goes without saying that NeNe and Gregg are a match made in heaven, The pair initially married in 1997, but later divorced in 2011. Despite the split, they remained so inseparable that they later remarried in 2013. Their second wedding resulted in a RHOA spinoff called I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

Now that Gregg's chemotherapy treatment is officially over, NeNe and Gregg can, hopefully, get back to their normal routine of living life happily ever after.