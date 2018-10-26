Robyn's 'Honey' Is Her First Album In 8 Years & Fans On Twitter Are VERY Excited About It
Robyn is here — or perhaps, more accurately, Robyn is back. The Swedish singer of melancholy club jams released her first album in eight years on Friday with Honey. At only 40 minutes, the album might be shorter than desired. But that hasn't stopped Twitter reactions to Robyn's Honey from being overly positive. The people of the internet are pumped that Robyn has inspired them to dance on their own again through her '90s-feeling songs.
Robyn has been known to American audience since she released "Show Me Love" more than two decades ago in 1997. So as the aesthetic of the '90s experiences a resurgence, it's fitting that Robyn is adding to those pre-millennium vibes with Honey. Fans already had a preview of the sound of the album. Robyn released "Missing U" over the summer and the title track "Honey" had been heard during the final season of Girls in 2017. And like that song says, Robyn has got the Honey that the world craves with her new album.
Even though Honey only contains nine songs, fans are happy to take what they can get after Robyn's eight-year hiatus. So before you embark on your dance-filled listening journey, here's what Twitter has to say about Robyn's latest offering.
'Honey' Is Almost Too Good
Didn't Robyn ever stop to think that maybe Honey was too good to be released onto the world? We are not worthy.
Time Traveling Back To the Mid-90s
No, you did not travel back in time to 1997. It just may feel that spooky way with new Robyn and Netflix's Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina dropping today.
Celebs Are Loving It Too
Broadway star Andy Mientus of Smash and The Flash already gave his approval.
"Robyn Is All"
Former MTV VJ Dave Holmes, who himself gained fame in the '90s, is living for Honey as well.
Her Transitions Are On Point
Fans have been really feeling the transition between the fourth and fifth tracks, "Baby Forgive Me" and "Send To Robin Immediately."
Dance It Up
Robyn will have you tearing up the dance floor all over again whether you're alone or with friends.
It's Required Listening
Don't go to work this Friday until you've given your full attention to Robyn.
'Honey' Will Give You Life
Detox, who appeared on Ru Paul's Drag Race, also gave the album her blessing, saying it was literally a requirement for "doing life."
Robyn Is The Only Good In This World
Writer Hanif Abdurraqib wished a good morning to only Robyn on Friday. As should we all.
When's Part Two?
Robyn released Body Talk in parts, so people are already hoping that there's a Honey Part 2 in the works. Especially after she told Entertainment Weekly that she wasn't able to finish three or four songs. "Most of the time I finish what I start," she told EW. "But there are three or four songs I didn't have time to finish for the album, but hopefully I'll get to soon."
Here's hoping "soon" means before the next eight years are up. But, whether Robyn releases more Honey-tastic music within the year or she takes another big break, these reactions prove that Robyn can still churn out the sticky, sweet goods that will have you telling your boss, "BRB, gotta go listen to Honey on repeat."