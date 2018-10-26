Robyn is here — or perhaps, more accurately, Robyn is back. The Swedish singer of melancholy club jams released her first album in eight years on Friday with Honey. At only 40 minutes, the album might be shorter than desired. But that hasn't stopped Twitter reactions to Robyn's Honey from being overly positive. The people of the internet are pumped that Robyn has inspired them to dance on their own again through her '90s-feeling songs.

Robyn has been known to American audience since she released "Show Me Love" more than two decades ago in 1997. So as the aesthetic of the '90s experiences a resurgence, it's fitting that Robyn is adding to those pre-millennium vibes with Honey. Fans already had a preview of the sound of the album. Robyn released "Missing U" over the summer and the title track "Honey" had been heard during the final season of Girls in 2017. And like that song says, Robyn has got the Honey that the world craves with her new album.

Even though Honey only contains nine songs, fans are happy to take what they can get after Robyn's eight-year hiatus. So before you embark on your dance-filled listening journey, here's what Twitter has to say about Robyn's latest offering.

You Owe Robyn A Gift When a musician delivers a pop present, you need to show your appreciation.

'Honey' Is Almost Too Good Didn't Robyn ever stop to think that maybe Honey was too good to be released onto the world? We are not worthy.

It's Dreamy With all that synth, revel in the ways Robyn can enchant you.

Time Traveling Back To the Mid-90s No, you did not travel back in time to 1997. It just may feel that spooky way with new Robyn and Netflix's Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina dropping today.

This Can't Be Real Life Robyn's return is overwhelmingly surreal for some.

Celebs Are Loving It Too Broadway star Andy Mientus of Smash and The Flash already gave his approval.

"Robyn Is All" Former MTV VJ Dave Holmes, who himself gained fame in the '90s, is living for Honey as well.

Her Transitions Are On Point Fans have been really feeling the transition between the fourth and fifth tracks, "Baby Forgive Me" and "Send To Robin Immediately."

Dance It Up Robyn will have you tearing up the dance floor all over again whether you're alone or with friends.

It's Required Listening Don't go to work this Friday until you've given your full attention to Robyn.

"Five Out Of Five Honey Pots" Honey pots are overflowing with praise.

'Honey' Will Give You Life Detox, who appeared on Ru Paul's Drag Race, also gave the album her blessing, saying it was literally a requirement for "doing life."

Robyn Is The Only Good In This World Writer Hanif Abdurraqib wished a good morning to only Robyn on Friday. As should we all.