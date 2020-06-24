The British royal family is one of the most highly-photographed in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and more are the focal points of events on a near-daily basis. And when they're on royal duty, they have to look tailored and presentable, but also anticipate and avoid any possible wardrobe malfunctions or bad photographic angles. That's where royal style hacks come into play.

The royals are expected to adhere to a long list of style rules, whether it’s wearing tights with dresses no matter the season, making sure their nail polish is an understated nude tone, or not being allowed to remove any outerwear in public, even if the weather changes. As such, not only is it a feat just to get dressed, they’ve also amassed quite the arsenal of style hacks that they all swear by to make the aforementioned restrictions easier to follow.

From weighted hemlines to hidden hat combs, the carrying of clutches and use of hairnets, they’ve got countless tricks up their well-tailored sleeves. Ahead, find the top style hacks all royals use on a regular basis. You might just want to add a handful of them to your everyday routine, too.

Clutches To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Royals use clutches to avoid wardrobe malfunctions when getting in and out of cars, as they are often met by a gaggle of paparazzi upon arrival.

Hats With Hidden Combs WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whether a full hat or a fascinator, many of the royals’ headwear pieces are secured in place with hidden interior combs to avoid slippage, knocking, or wind-blowing.

Bodysuits Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To avoid a pull, tuck, or bunch, many royals opt for bodysuits — even in a blouse or button-down version — when styling a top with pants, skirts, and more multiple-piece looks.

Weighted Hems Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The Queen is reportedly known to have tiny weights sewn into her hemlines to avoid any wind-blown wardrobe malfunctions. One of her favorite couriers, Stuart Parvin, told the publication, “The beauty of a handmade outfit is that it hangs just right but, of course, we have a few tricks up our sleeve.”

Bright Clothing David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Queen is known for her wide array of brightly colored monochromatic looks, which have been said to be in constant rotation so that she’s always visible, no matter how large the crowd.

Hairnets UK Press Pool/UK Press/Getty Images Though hairnets might remind you of your elementary school ballet performance, royals tend to style their hair with the accessory to make sure that everything stays in place during their travels.