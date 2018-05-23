Donald Glover might be making his way to Wakanda. According to Metro, Glover is in talks to join Black Panther 2. The U.K. publication reported on Wednesday that director Ryan Coogler is working on plans for the second movie, and he's trying to bring Glover, who also performs music as Childish Gambino, on board as a villain in the second movie. (Bustle reached out to Marvel Studios, who declined to comment on rumors.)

Meanwhile, a source claimed to Metro,

"Ryan Coogler is currently mapping out Black Panther’s sequel and has written in a number of new characters that movie-goers will be introduced to when it premieres. One of those characters, if he gets his wish, will be played by Childish Gambino. Nothing is set in stone but 'informal talks' [are happening] between Ryan, Gambino, and reps from Marvel and Disney to see if they can make it happen."

Metro also reported that Coogler is in talks with Michael B. Jordan, who played villain Killmonger in the first film, about possibly returning. However, it's unclear in what capacity since his character was presumed to be dead at the end of the movie. (Again, these sequel casting rumors remain unconfirmed.)

After news broke of Glover's potential casting, fans immediately took to Twitter to voice their excitement.

As @soiegloss wrote, "Donald Glover considering to be in the Black Panther sequel, just by seeing all that in one sentence is so powerful," and another fan @skipfrombk tweeted, "Michael B Jordan AND Donald Glover possibly be in Black Panther 2 TOGETHER. Sounds fruitful. I enjoy a possible team up of evil involving these two".

However, others noted that Glover already had another role in a different Marvel film. He briefly appeared as Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, a small-time criminal who later becomes the Prowler, leaving fans wondering how those storylines would intersect.

Raising a valid point, fan @WRyneHall said on Twitter, "Not sure if I believe the rumor about Donald Glover as a villain for Black Panther 2. He's already had a role in the MCU in Spider-Man Homecoming," and @dontcryhelena tweeted, "i f*ck w/ donald glover the actor the long way but how is he gonna be in black panther 2 if he's already the prowler in spiderman in the same universe."

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Glover's rumored involvement is not a total surprise, as the actor and his brother Stephen — who work together on the FX series Atlanta — played a behind-the-scenes part in the making of the first film. Screen Rant reported in May that Coogler asked the Glover brothers to take a look at the Black Panther script and give him feedback before filming began, and the brothers punched up a few jokes.

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, confirmed the Black Panther sequel is happening in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March, but gave very few details. He said at the time,

"Nothing specific to reveal [about the sequel], other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one."

Whether or not Glover shows up in the second film, he's plenty busy at the moment. He dropped the video for his new song "This Is America" in early May, which earned widespread acclaim, and his new movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, in which he plays Lando Calrissian, opens in theaters on Friday, May 25. As for his rumored involvement in the Black Panther sequel, nothing has been confirmed, but fans are excited nevertheless.