Say goodbye to the innocence of Kevin McCallister: Ryan Murphy teased Macaulay Culkin’s American Horror Story role for Season 10 — and it is juicy. During an interview with E! News to chat about his new Netflix series Hollywood, Murphy provided insights into Culkin’s mysterious but “very, very great” and “insane” role in the upcoming season of his FX horror anthology series. Among other things, it apparently involves “crazy, erotic sex” with AHS alum Kathy Bates.

“I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work,” Murphy said about the surprising casting. “I love the stuff he did in Home Alone. I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did, and he hasn't worked in a while.” On how he pitched Culkin for his series, Murphy explained that he called the actor on the phone with a simple pitch. “[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch’ … and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things." Culkin's reaction was pretty much what you'd expect, according to Murphy: "He paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So he signed up right then and there."

Adding that the scripts are already written, Murphy said, “I'm excited for him to be in my world." The two have yet to actually work on set together since coronavirus delayed production, but Murphy is already planning their next collaboration. "I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating,” he said. “There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to."

Culkin’s AHS role will be his first series regular spot. He last appeared in the Hulu comedy Dollface in a guest star role and previously appeared in Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken and NBC’s Kings. Murphy announced in February that Culkin would join Season 10’s all-star AHS cast of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Bates, Finn Wittrock, Leslie Grossman, Angelica Ross, Adina Porter, and Lily Rabe.

While little is known about a premiere date and theme (other than its beach setting), Murphy told The Wrap on May 5 that Season 10 was initially a “weather-dependant” show — whatever that means — however, the theme may need to be altered in light of COVID-19. “A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy said. “It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know… I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Initially slated to begin filming this month, AHS is one of many TV and film projects that have paused production due to the pandemic. Until then, it appears that Culkin and Bates' crazy, erotic sex will just have to wait.

