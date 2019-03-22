If you've been missing your daily dose of scheming teens and high school politics, Ryan Murphy has the perfect treat for you. On Friday, March 22, Murphy announced the premiere date for his Netflix show, The Politician, and it promises to become your newest TV obsession. The series, which premieres on September 27, will star Dear Evan Hansen alum Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, a wealthy student on a quest to become student body president, no matter what it takes.

Murphy celebrated the announcement on social media, sharing the show's first poster on Instagram which features Platt's character, rocking a blazer covered in buttons urging his classmates to "Vote Payton for Class President." Alongside the poster, the creator wrote, "My first Netflix show! So proud of this incredible project and the incredible cast. And I can’t wait for you to binge it in September." In addition to revealing a glimpse at Payton and his ambitions, the poster also revealed some of the big names starring in The Politician, including American Horror Story favorite Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Bohemian Rhapsody breakout Lucy Boynton and, perhaps most excitingly, Gwyneth Paltrow.

While details about their characters have been kept under wraps, the show's big names will presumably fill up the halls of San Sebastian High School, which, in a press release obtained by Bustle, was described as "the most treacherous political landscape of all."

"To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image," the show's synopsis declared, per the press release. The series will chart Payton's first step on his quest to become President of the United States. "Full of dark comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy's The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician."

The Politician is just one of several Netflix projects that Murphy is developing. In January, Murphy revealed that production had begun on Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest that will star Sarah Paulson as the menacing psych nurse. In February, the creator announced that another Netflix project, Hollywood, will be an ode to the studio era of the movie industry.

"'Hollywood' — my new Netflix show co-created with Ian Brennan — begins principal photography this summer," Murphy wrote on Instagram to announce the upcoming series. "A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, this straight-to-series production will be my third show for Netflix and I couldn't be more excited or proud about the work we are doing together. More to come…"

In addition to beginning production on his various Netflix series, Murphy also recently teased the possibility of reviving one of his most beloved TV series, Scream Queens. In early February, Murphy asked fans on social media if they'd be interested in checking in with the former Kappa Kappa Tau sorority sisters in the future, offering up a few potential forms for the revival to take. "So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS (RIP, taken too soon)," Murphy wrote on Instagram. "Emma, Billie, Lea and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six episode limited? A catch up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions…."

With so many exciting projects on the horizon — including Season 9 of American Horror Story and another installment of American Crime Story — it seems as if Murphy truly has a show worth obsessing over for everyone. Looks like streaming TV has finally found its true Supreme.