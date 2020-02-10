Saoirse Ronan wore a seriously heavy-duty gown to the 2020 Oscars. The Gucci creation featured a black and cream peplum waist, and a lengthy purple train that required three people to carry out of the car Ronan arrived in. Casual, right?

In a nod to sustainability, her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, told E! News that the black portion of the dress was made from the same wheel of fabric used to create Ronan's recent all-black BAFTAs gown.

For this year's Oscars, the Little Women star debuted a different hairstyle, rocking brand new bangs on the red carpet. She accessorized with Gucci hairclips and diamond chandelier earrings. Her updated look comes at the perfect time: She's nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in the Greta Gurwig-directed film, so she's likely to get lots of camera time during the ceremony.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Little Women garnered six Oscars nominations total, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. But noticeably, Gerwig did not receive a nod in the Best Director category, which completely shut out women nominees. Last month, in an interview with Deadline, Ronan expressed the bittersweet feelings associated with her nomination and Gerwig's snub in the Best Director category.

“I feel like if you’ve been nominated for Best Picture, you have essentially been nominated for Best Director,” Ronan told the publication. “But to me, Greta, since she started, has made two perfect films, and I hope when she makes her next perfect movie, she gets recognized for everything, because I think she’s one of the most important filmmakers of our time.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But Ronan said that she believes Gerwig will continue making excellent films in the future, regardless of whether the Academy recognizes her talent. “This just kind of makes her more determined to do brilliant work and to keep pushing great work out there,” she said.