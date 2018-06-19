It seems like things are going smoothly for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's relationship. Things are going so well that they're even taking a major step in their relationship together, according to People. The publication reported that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are living together again, after rumors that they went through a rough patch recently. (Bustle reached out to Disick's team and Richie's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

According to People's source, Richie is back to living at her boyfriend's pad. "Sofia again lives with him. Everything seems good now," they told the publication. They're also putting any kind of rough patch totally behind them, as the source continued, "It’s back to normal." Richie even spent Father's Day with Disick and his kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as noted by People. So, it appears that they're back on great terms again (if they ever even split up in the first place?).

Disick and Richie's relationship has been a lot to keep up with lately, especially after reports emerged about a breakup in early June. The whole drama was caused by cheating rumors concerning the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. On June 1, TMZ reported that Disick was spotted getting close to a mystery woman in Wyoming during the listening party for Kanye West's album Ye. According to a source, he also was supposedly overheard saying that he was single. Neither Disick nor Richie commented on any of these cheating rumors. (At the time, Bustle reached out to Disick and Richie's reps for comment, but did not receive a response.)

Shortly after TMZ's story broke, multiple outlets reported that the couple had split ways. Additionally, Us Weekly reported that another alleged cheating scandal was to blame for their supposed split. According to Us, Disick allegedly cheated on Richie with a woman in Miami. When she found out, she reportedly told her father about the situation.

An Us Weekly source reported that Richie's father, Lionel Richie, reportedly wanted her daughter to break things off with the reality TV star after the supposed incident. "He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her," the source claimed. This alleged cheating incident went down shortly after the pair took a trip to St. Bart, which she chronicled on her Instagram account in late May.

However, despite these reports, it doesn't seem as though the two actually split up, at all, according to Disick at least. On his Instagram Story on June 4, only a few days after TMZ and Us Weekly's stories were reported, he denied that they had broken up. The KUWTK star posted a screengrab of a TMZ story titled, "Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Still Together" and added the caption, "We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us."

On the same day that he denied that he had split with Richie, Us Weekly reported that the pair was doing well after working out some alleged issues after the scandal. The publication stated, "Sofia had a strange weekend and Scott and her are working through things.”

Romances rumors concerning Disick and Richie originally popped up around May 2017 when they were seen getting close in Cannes, per People. Although, they wouldn't be Instagram official until September of that same year. The pair have seemingly been going strong ever since and have been on multiple vacations together and even adopted a dog.

So, despite the cheating allegations and split reports, it seems like Disick and Richie may be better than ever. After all, according to People's latest report, the couple has moved in together once again. That's a definite sign that things are going amazingly well for these two.