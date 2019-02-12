February is the perfect time to get away from the cold weather and head to the beach — especially when you've got a bachelorette party to celebrate. Selena Gomez and her best friends took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the weekend, E! News reported, where Gomez's bride-to-be pal, Courtney Barry, was the guest of honor. Both the star and her friends posted several photos of their getaway on social media, and it looks like they had a really chill time.

On Feb. 11, Gomez posted several photos of herself, Barry, and the rest of their crew to her Instagram account. "My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her!" the singer captioned the series of pics. "Future Mrs. Lopez," she added of Barry.

While Cabo might be widely known as a party-heavy city — see: that infamous episode of Laguna Beach or one of the trips the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County has made to the town in the past — it seems like Gomez's mini-vacation was incredibly low-key.

The 26-year-old's photos are basically filled with sun, sand, and a lot of smiling faces. There are pictures of them hugging, posing, lounging, and laughing — not a single tropical cocktail or overcrowded bar in sight.

According to a source for E! News, their trip was, in fact, exactly as chill as it looks in the pictures. "They had an amazing few days with lots of girlfriend time by the pool," the source told the outlet. "Selena was in great spirits and looked healthy and happy. She was right in the middle of her friends eating chips and guacamole and drinking from a big bottle of water. They all positioned their chairs in a big circle and spent the day on the rooftop laughing and gossiping."

The insider also added that the group "had dinner on the beach [at night] and were treated to a fireworks show in the sky. They took lots of pictures together with a disposable camera and commemorated the weekend."

In addition to the shots Gomez posted, Barry posted several more on her own account. There were a few of Barry in a very covetable, flow-y yellow dress; one pic of the sparkling ocean water surrounded by palm trees; a photo of Barry and Gomez riding horses along the beach; and a black-and-white group shot where everyone looks impossibly cool.

"looks like the cover of our new cabo reality show," Barry captioned the pic, followed by the crying-laughing emoji. "had the best weekend celebrating with some of my closest lady friends. hard to explain the love and joy I’ve felt this season." Aww, so sweet.

Gomez has been spending a lot of time with her close friends over the last several months, and she appears to be in great spirits. In December, the star looked like she was having a blast while snow tubing with actor Bailee Madison and model Connar Franklin. In January, she was all smiles with Taylor Swift and Cazzie David. Not long after that, Gomez and her pals celebrated Barry's engagement with a lovely, elegant party.

Hopefully all these happy times with friends mean that the singer is feeling a lot better since her reported hospitalization back in October. Surrounding yourself with loved ones is a good route to take when you're not doing so great, and lucky for Gomez, she seems to have a lot of people that love her.