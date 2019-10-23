After taking a break from the spotlight to focus on her mental health, Selena Gomez is back with new music — and she's ready to start a brand new chapter of her life. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the singer released her latest single and Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" lyrics seem to be her goodbye to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and the relationship that defined her teenage years.

Gomez first began teasing the single on Instagram last week, with photos that included a baby photo captioned with the line, "I gave my all and they all know it," and fans soon began speculating that the song was inspired by the singers' tumultuous relationship. Once "Lose You to Love Me" was released, it seemed even more obvious that the song was Gomez's way of closing the book on her romance with the newly-married Bieber.

In addition to lyrics about putting someone else first and being promised the world, the song seems reminiscent of her first post-Bieber breakup single, "The Heart Wants What It Wants." On "Lose You to Love Me," Gomez sings, "I saw the signs and I ignored it / Rose colored glasses all distorted," echoing her plea for people to "save your advice 'cause I won't hear" in her earlier single, about wanting to stay with someone despite the toxicity of the relationship. However, it's the next line in Gomez's latest single that seemed confirm that it is, indeed, about Bieber: "Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn," which could be a nod to her ex's Grammy-nominated album, Purpose. (Bieber has stated on multiple occasions that many songs on Purpose were inspired by his split with Gomez.)

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

In the second verse, Gomez appears to reference her brief reconciliation with Bieber in the fall of 2017, with the lines, "In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy." According to Elle, Bieber and Gomez ended their latest attempt at rekindling their romance in March 2017, after a few months of being spotted around Los Angeles on dates. In May 2018, Hailey Baldwin told The Times UK that she and Bieber had reconnected and were friendly again after "a long period of time when we weren’t friends." Two months later, Bieber and Baldwin confirmed their engagement.

"Lose You to Love Me" also adds that her ex's decision to "replace" their relationship came "in the thick of healing," which could be a reference to the fact that Gomez and Bieber started seeing each other again after the singer publicly shared that she had undergone a kidney transplant due to living with Lupus. With all of those hints at her most famous relationship, it's no wonder Gomez's fans on social media are convinced that the song is all about Bieber.

While fans have been dissecting the lyrics for clues about her past relationship with Bieber, Gomez wrote on her YouTube channel that "Lose You to Love Me" is about more than just romance. "This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album," the singer wrote in a pinned comment on the music video. "I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself."

Regardless of what inspired Gomez to write "Lose You to Love Me," it's clear that the song marks the beginning of a brand new chapter in the singer's life and career, with her focus on loving herself .