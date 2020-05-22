When the second season started filming, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa's romance was just beginning. Fans learn a bit about the real estate pros' first dates and that Heather even met Tarek's kids. But they've blazed past many more relationship milestones than what we see in the show.

After finalizing his divorce from Flip or Flop costar Christina Anstead in January 2018, Tarek met Heather when he spotted her on a yacht near his. Photos of Tarek and Heather cuddling and kissing at Redondo Beach, California's Portofino Hotel & Marina surfaced in late July 2019, and, on Aug. 8, Tarek called Heather his girlfriend on Instagram.

"After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!" he captioned their photo, in part. "The first time I saw her smile she 'did that thing to my tummy,' and I knew right away I needed to get to know her . . . I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man."

The same month, Heather and Tarek gave a joint interview to People in which they revealed that they love to do "normal people things" like going out to dinner and watching movies. "He's been very romantic. It's been very amazing," Heather said. "All happiness and smiles." When celebrating Tarek's 38th birthday on Aug. 21, they even met each other's dads.

When Heather turned 32 the following month, Tarek surprised her with her dream car: a white hard-top Ferrari. She shared a "gushy post" on Instagram to show off her new wheels, calling Tarek a "special man" and encouraging her followers to not "settle for anything less" than true love.

Following a European vacation to Amsterdam and Paris, Tarek included Heather in his holiday family photo with his kids Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4 — all in matching pajamas. "I just love you and our little family so much," he wrote along with the Dec. 6 Instagram shot, thanking Heather "for coming into our life and making this photo possible." She's also attended Taylor and Brayden's sporting events, watched their school performances, and attended their birthday parties over the past year. They all celebrated Easter 2020 together, too.

In January, Tarek revealed on Instagram that he and Heather have been "living together for a while now," splitting their time between his Orange County home and her place in West Hollywood "one or two nights a week." In April 2020, however, Tarek sold his house, and the pair is now renting a beachfront home in Newport Beach until they "build or find the perfect house," he told People.

As they begin a new chapter in a new home, it doesn't seem like a leap to guess an engagement may not be too far off in the future.