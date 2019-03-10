One of the most maddening and enthralling aspects of a limited series is its finite ending. This very timetable made Sharp Objects one of the buzziest shows of the summer. But showrunner Marti Noxon's comments at the South by Southwest festival over the weekend suggest Sharp Objects could be getting a Season 2. News of a return to Wind Gap, Missouri is especially surprising considering fans' dashed hopes following the Season 1 finale.

Considering the nature of the show, it's totally reasonable that a comeback for Sharp Objects may not be feasible. But according to Noxon, who gave a keynote address at SXSW's film conference, talks of more from Camille and co. are ongoing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Noxon and Flynn, who both executive produced the series, haven't put a period at the end of Camille's story. Noxon told the outlet,

"Maybe there will be a sequel and we'll get to find out. Gillian (Flynn) and I have some thoughts on it."

Whether these "thoughts" will become anything more remains to be seen, but Noxon also said that sometimes because a story can be continued, doesn't mean it should be. She explained, "I do think there are certain things that are just limited, and should be. I didn't necessarily think The Handmaid's Tale needed to continue— that book is just perfect... It's only if you can see more (story) and see the world expanding that you should try and go for more."

HBO's adaptation of Gillian Flynn's 2006 suspense novel told the tale of Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), a disillusioned reporter from Chicago who returns to her hometown to investigate the murder of two young girls. In the process, her habits of self-harm and her damaged relationship with her family is revealed. After lots of drinking, roller skating, and familial fighting, the series concluded with a pair of shocking twists. Spoiler alert: Camille's mother, Adora (Patricia Clarkson), has Munchausen Syndrome by proxy, making her daughters ill so that she can take care of them, and Camille's younger sister Amma (Eliza Scanlen) is confirmed as the murderer of the two adolescent girls, claiming a third victim in a chilling post-credits scene. While Adora is sent to prison, Sharp Objects' final moments show Camille's discovery that Amma's treasured dollhouse is filled with teeth from her victims.

With the tantalizing last line: "Don't tell Mama," avid watchers were left stunned and hoping for a second season. But in a July 2018 interview with Deadline, HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys initially dispelled discussion of a return for the series, saying, "Unlike Big Little Lies where all of the stars wanted to come back, Sharp Objects, it’s a very dark character, very dark material. Amy doesn't want to live in this character again and I can't blame her, it's a lot to take on for an actress. So no plans for a second season. We are very happy with this living as a limited series."

While some of the creative team behind the hit show may be ready to return, getting the onscreen talent together has always posed a challenge. Adams and Clarkson both received Golden Globe nominations for their work and have kept busy casually being nominated for an Oscar and completing a major arc on House of Cards, respectively. Scanlen will be seen in Greta Gerwig's Little Women and Flynn herself is writing a new female-led drama for Amazon.

A second season would be a continuation of what Flynn referred to as her "self-harm trilogy" comprised of Sharp Objects, AMC's Dietland, and Netflix's To the Bone. But it would also answer questions about whether Camille will turn in Amma, if Chris Messina's detective character will ever re-enter the picture, and why all of the rollerskating? (But, really.) Whether a Sharp Objects Season 2 is to be or not, we'll always have the first season — and a fear of dollhouses — to remember the series by.