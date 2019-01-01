You know how the saying goes: New year, new you, new home décor. Wait — that’s not how it goes? Well, today, at least, it is: Disney’s online store, shopDisney is having a huge New Year’s sale for 2019 right now. Called the Twice Upon A Year sale, the offerings include oodles of Disney-themed homegoods and housewares — and although I already have approximately 20 thingamabobs in my collection, I am currently channeling a certain little mermaid: I want more.

The Twice Upon A Year sale runs — you guessed it — twice each year: Once in the spring, and again right at the end of the year. The first installment of the 2018 sales kicked up back in May, while the second one began at the very end of December — and is still going on now. The current Twice Upon A Year sale features deals of up to 60 percent off on tons of items across shopDisney — but honestly, I’m less interested in, say, the toys and apparel than I am in the many, many homegoods included in the sale. Disney journals! Disney wineglasses! Disney lamps! If you’ve been working on giving your space a 2019, beginning-of-the-year refresh, now is the perfect time to snap up a few goodies to add some pizzazz to your living room… or kitchen… or office… or, really, any area of your home.

What’s more, you can also get free shipping sitewide on Jan. 1 only by entering the code “FREESHIP” at checkout. That’s pretty rad. Who doesn’t dig free shipping?

Here are a few highlights in the homegoods arena (and by “highlights,” I mean, “things I desperately want”):

1. Hulk Oven Mitts

2. Disney VHS Case Journals

A Goofy Movie “VHS Case” Journal $14.95 $7.99 shopDisney Designed to look like old-school Disney clamshell VHS cases, these journals will definitely hit all your nostalgia buttons. The one shown here takes its cues from A Goofy Movie, but other options are available as well, including Beauty and the Beast and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

3. Beauty And The Beast Drinking Glasses

4. The Little Mermaid iPhone Wristlet

5. Captain America Shield Cake Pan Set

6. Minnie Mouse Stemless Wine Glass

7. Disney Princess Journal Set

Disney Princess Journal Set $12.95 $9.99 shopDisney Ariel, Jasmine, and Mulan know how to get stuff done. Stay on task with this set of three journals featuring each of those iconic royal badasses.

8. Mickey Mouse Wooden Magnet Set

Mickey Mouse Wooden Magnet Set $18.88 $11.33 shopDisney Created for the Aulani Disney Resort & Spa located in Ko Olin, Hawaii, these four fridge magnets will make you think of tropical breezes even in the dead of winter.

9. Stormtrooper Toaster

Stormtrooper Toaster $49.95 $38.99 shopDisney As if the idea of a toaster shaped like a Stormtrooper’s helmet wasn't awesome enough already, it gets even better when you actually USE the thing: It emblazons your toast with the Galactic Empire’s logo. Now that's dedication.

10. Minnie Mouse Lamp

11. Lion King Trinket Dishes

12. Mike Wazowski Mug

Mike Wazowski Figural Mug $16.97 $6.99 shopDisney Somehow I just can’t get over the idea that when we drink out of mugs shaped like specific characters’ heads, we’re literally drinking those characters brains… but then again, I feel like that’s the kind of shower thought Mike Wazowski would have, so maybe it all works out. Or... something.

13. Star Wars Stationery Set

Star Wars Stationery Set $29.95 $14.99 shopDisney If your droid’s secret holographic video functions are malfunctioning, get your message across the old-fashioned way. This set includes two stamps, an ink pad, paper clips, push bins, binder clips, decorative tape, and sticky notes, all themed after the epic adventures that once occurred a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

14. Mickey Mouse Hurricane

15. Cinderella Stemless Wine Glass

Cinderella Stemless Wine Glass $16.95 $12.99 shopDisney Be the bells of the ball as you sip your favorite vintage from this stemless wine glass — gowns and slippers not required.

16. The Haunted Mansion Dish Towel Set

Head on over to shopDisney for more deals. Happy new year — and happy shopping!