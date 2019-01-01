shopDisney’s New Year’s Day Sale Has These Amazing Deals On Homegoods & More
You know how the saying goes: New year, new you, new home décor. Wait — that’s not how it goes? Well, today, at least, it is: Disney’s online store, shopDisney is having a huge New Year’s sale for 2019 right now. Called the Twice Upon A Year sale, the offerings include oodles of Disney-themed homegoods and housewares — and although I already have approximately 20 thingamabobs in my collection, I am currently channeling a certain little mermaid: I want more.
The Twice Upon A Year sale runs — you guessed it — twice each year: Once in the spring, and again right at the end of the year. The first installment of the 2018 sales kicked up back in May, while the second one began at the very end of December — and is still going on now. The current Twice Upon A Year sale features deals of up to 60 percent off on tons of items across shopDisney — but honestly, I’m less interested in, say, the toys and apparel than I am in the many, many homegoods included in the sale. Disney journals! Disney wineglasses! Disney lamps! If you’ve been working on giving your space a 2019, beginning-of-the-year refresh, now is the perfect time to snap up a few goodies to add some pizzazz to your living room… or kitchen… or office… or, really, any area of your home.
What’s more, you can also get free shipping sitewide on Jan. 1 only by entering the code “FREESHIP” at checkout. That’s pretty rad. Who doesn’t dig free shipping?
Here are a few highlights in the homegoods arena (and by “highlights,” I mean, “things I desperately want”):
1. Hulk Oven Mitts
Turn your hands into the Hulk’s mighty mitts with this kitchen-ready pot holder set. Just, y’know, try not to smash whatever you’re pulling out of the oven.
2. Disney VHS Case Journals
A Goofy Movie “VHS Case” Journal
Designed to look like old-school Disney clamshell VHS cases, these journals will definitely hit all your nostalgia buttons. The one shown here takes its cues from A Goofy Movie, but other options are available as well, including Beauty and the Beast and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
3. Beauty And The Beast Drinking Glasses
Beauty And The Beast Drinking Glass Set
Make your next meal a tale as old as time with this four-glass set printed with all your favorite Beauty and the Beast characters.
4. The Little Mermaid iPhone Wristlet
Ariel Wristlet iPhone 6s/7/8 Case
Go ahead. Embrace your inner mermaid. This phone wristlet even has slots for your ID and cards.
5. Captain America Shield Cake Pan Set
Captain America Shield Cake Pan Set
You don’t need vibranium to make a cake fit for a hero.
6. Minnie Mouse Stemless Wine Glass
Minnie Mouse Stemless Wine Glass
I feel like Minnie would definitely appreciate a nice glass of rosé.
7. Disney Princess Journal Set
Ariel, Jasmine, and Mulan know how to get stuff done. Stay on task with this set of three journals featuring each of those iconic royal badasses.
8. Mickey Mouse Wooden Magnet Set
Mickey Mouse Wooden Magnet Set
Created for the Aulani Disney Resort & Spa located in Ko Olin, Hawaii, these four fridge magnets will make you think of tropical breezes even in the dead of winter.
9. Stormtrooper Toaster
As if the idea of a toaster shaped like a Stormtrooper’s helmet wasn't awesome enough already, it gets even better when you actually USE the thing: It emblazons your toast with the Galactic Empire’s logo. Now that's dedication.
10. Minnie Mouse Lamp
Minnie Mouse Beaded Accent Lamp By Ethan Allen
This lamp is a bit on the pricey side (it IS Ethan Allen, after all), but if you’re a Disney fan that likes their Disneyana classy and subtle and you've got some money to burn, it might be just what your living room is missing.
11. Lion King Trinket Dishes
The Lion King Trinket Dish Set By Funko
Keep your jewelry and other small items organized with these ceramic dishes made by the folks who cornered the vinyl collectible figure market.
12. Mike Wazowski Mug
Somehow I just can’t get over the idea that when we drink out of mugs shaped like specific characters’ heads, we’re literally drinking those characters brains… but then again, I feel like that’s the kind of shower thought Mike Wazowski would have, so maybe it all works out. Or... something.
13. Star Wars Stationery Set
If your droid’s secret holographic video functions are malfunctioning, get your message across the old-fashioned way. This set includes two stamps, an ink pad, paper clips, push bins, binder clips, decorative tape, and sticky notes, all themed after the epic adventures that once occurred a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.
14. Mickey Mouse Hurricane
Mickey Mouse Etched Hurricane By Ethan Allen
Handblown in Portugal, this glass hurricane is perfect for displaying candles, flowers, and more. It’s available in two sizes, both of which are on sale; the smaller one, usually $99, is $59, while the bigger one, usually $119, is currently $69.
15. Cinderella Stemless Wine Glass
Cinderella Stemless Wine Glass
Be the bells of the ball as you sip your favorite vintage from this stemless wine glass — gowns and slippers not required.
16. The Haunted Mansion Dish Towel Set
The Haunted Mansion Dish Towel Set
If your kitchen is home to 999 happy haunts, they’ll probably appreciate this set of two gothic-style dish towels. Madame Leota, at least, will ADORE them.
Head on over to shopDisney for more deals. Happy new year — and happy shopping!