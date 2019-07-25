It can be tricky to figure out whether or not you want to get back with an ex. There are so many factors to consider and emotions to overcome, and you might decide it's just not worth it. But for some zodiac signs, the idea of a second chance can feel like a no brainer.

This has a lot to do with their values, and how they view relationships in general. If they're all about forgiveness, or highly focused on love, it'll only seem right to reunite with an ex. They'll be the ones picking up the phone and reaching out, or gleefully agreeing to "try it again."

Their ruling planets can also play a role. "Specifically, whether a planet is linear or nonlinear, and whether it is a logical or an emotional planet [can determine if a sign may get back with their ex]," Julia Kelley, an astrologer and yoga teacher, tells Bustle. For example, Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of of intuition, imagination, and the subconscious mind, Kelley says. Pisces is therefore more sensitive and open to doing things in a non-linear fashion, "AKA if they feel that they are destined to be with someone, they will get back together with them," she says.

Compare this to Capricorn, a sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of responsibility, discipline, and forward progression. They aren't likely to get back with an ex, Kelley says, because they prefer to look ahead to the future. "They rarely revisit their past," she says, "and the people in it." That said, here are the four signs most likely to get back with an ex, and why.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis are the communicator of the zodiac, Kelley says, and can also be highly nostalgic, with minds packed full of colorful memories and visions from their relationship. Sometimes, that can be enough to make them want to get back with an ex, but their desire for connection can do it, too. "Geminis are ultimately seeking a partner who can make them feel secure and comfortable while encouraging them to speak their mind, but this type of mental intimacy can be hard to find for Gemini," Kelley says. "A Gemini may take their ex back when they feel that their ex gave them something that they can’t find elsewhere." If they miss the amazing conversations they used to have, and the deep understanding that was shared, they'll be open to the idea. "Often Geminis take their ex back when they feel a deep mental connection with them that they have yet to make with someone else," she says.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle If Cancer values anything, it's a feeling of home and comfort. It can make them interested in getting back together with an ex, possibly to recreate that sense of security, and give the relationship another shot. And if that's their goal, it just might work out. Cancer has to be careful, though, because they're also highly nostalgic, and have a tendency to idealize people who weren't so great to them. "Cancers can often find themselves living in the past, which can lead them to glorifying past memories and relationships," Kelley says. Cancer also tends to make decisions from their heart, she says, causing them to feel rather than think, which is why they may want to be honest with themselves and weight the pros and cons, before giving an ex a second chance.

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Libra is ruled by Venus, which represents beauty, romance, and love," Kelley says. And because of this planet, they might be interested in giving love another try, because they love love. "Libras have a tendency to fall in love with many people, or more so, fall in love with love itself," she says. "[They] can end up back with their exes when they let themselves get carried away with the romance." A simple text from an ex can stir up all sorts of memories, and leave them dreaming about how things could be, if only they'd give it the relationship another try. "It is easy to sweep Libra off of their feet, which is why practicing grounding can be good for staying on a path that doesn't involve taking an undeserving ex back," Kelley says.