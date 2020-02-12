It looks like the Queen of the North is getting ready to welcome a new heir. According to JustJared.com, multiple sources have confirmed that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. Us Weekly later confirmed the news in a separate report. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source reportedly told JustJared, while another claimed that “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.” Bustle reached out to both Turner and Jonas' reps for comment about the pregnancy rumors.

Neither Turner nor Jonas — both of whom are very active on social media — have yet to confirm the news themselves, though now that so many reports are out there, it may only be just a matter of time before they decide to officially address the rumors. The duo were married in Las Vegas back in May 2019 in a private ceremony immediately following the Billboard Music Awards. Diplo even shared live footage of the ceremony on his Instagram account. “They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source told Us Weekly shortly after news of the wedding broke. “They’re just super happy.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Since then the newlyweds have kept themselves very busy over the last year, which included having a second wedding in France one month later and honeymooning in the Maldives. Meanwhile, Turner wrapped up her eighth and final season of Game of Thrones last year. She has also been prominently featured in not one, but two Jonas Brothers music videos. Last year, she appeared alongside her fellow J-Sister — Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas — in the "Sucker" music video and again in this year's hit single "What A Man Gotta Do," which found her dancing to the Hand Jive from Grease.

Needless to say, it's been quite the exciting year for both of them, which now may become all the more amplified in these pregnancy rumors turn out to be true. Sansa may have felt like a lone wolf throughout the majority of Game of Thrones, but Turner's ever-growing pack seems to be stronger than ever. Long live the Queen in the North, indeed!