Winter is here, but a new Sansa is coming. In a recent interview, Sophie Turner promised a "powerful" Sansa in Game of Thrones Season 8. A Sansa that is ready to take control over her life, her family, and who knows, maybe even the Iron Throne. Queen Sansa certainly has a nice ring to it, now doesn't it?

In an interview for the recently relaunched 1883 magazine, Turner dished a bit about the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, but she was very careful not to ruin anything for fans. "What can you know," she said, before revealing, "this season is bloodier than ever. It’s full of betrayal, full of war, full of danger. That’s all I can say without giving too much away." How GoT could get any "bloodier" is anyone's guess, but it certainly sounds ominous.

Turner also revealed a little bit about how Sansa fits into this final season of Game of Thrones, noting that she's come along way since Season 1, when she was more interested in finding a husband than finding a way to take down the Night King and his white walkers. "This is the first year where she really is on her own. She’s not being led by anyone, it is just her and her alone," Turner told the magazine. "This is like the big season for her to be honest, it is the season she’s been waiting for." Now that Sansa is no longer being influenced by Littlefinger, she's truly in control of her own destiny for the very first time.

Turner went on to say that the final season is "the time when [Sansa] kind of has to step up and take charge. You can expect to see quite a powerful, quite defiant, protective person." For someone who couldn't say much, she sure did say a lot about Sansa's final season.

It's also not the first time she's teased an "empowered" Sansa in Season 8. Last week, Turner talked to Digital Spy about Sansa becoming the "true leader of Winterfell" in the final season. "Finally, she has the strength of her family behind her," Turner said, which is allowing her to move into a leadership role — a move that shouldn't be all that surprising for anyone who's been paying attention to Sansa's journey. She may not wield a sword like Jon Snow or Arya, nor does she have psychic abilities like Bran, but Sansa has always had a deep understanding of warcraft, which has helped her survive this long.

Turner also told Digital Spy that Sansa will become "a very protective, empowered lady in charge. It's the first time you ever see her like that and it's so amazing to see her like that — kind of owning her destiny." All this talk of power and destiny will likely have fans working overtime on their Game of Thrones final season theories. And honestly, Turner says she doesn't mind one bit.

"I think it is so amazing to have such an incredible fan base. The Game of Thrones fans are full of passion, the most I’ve ever met in my life," Turner told 1883. The fact that they're so supportive and excited to see the final season, she said, is a big motivator. "It reignites your passion for it because they are so passionate," Turner said. "It’s the fans who get you through the long days."

That doesn't mean the theories don't get a little frustrating, though. "I mean it’s entertaining," she said, adding that it can be a bit much. "When I dyed my hair blonde everyone thought Sansa was a Targaryen. Everyone reads very much into what we do in our personal lives."

Recently, Turner's new tattoo was believed to be a GoT final season clue. For the record, it wasn't, it was a quote from last season that she wanted to get as a reminder of her time on the show. "I think the die-hard fans know that," she said of the meaning of the tattoo, "but we like the speculation. It keeps it interesting!"

In fact, Turner told 1883 she's thinking of getting in on all the theory fun since "the more off the mark" fans are with their theories "the better for our season. So you know, I’ll throw them off with anything. I’m going to get a tattoo of completely wrong hints on my forehead." Fans, you've been warned not to take any tattoos Turner get seriously from now until the Season 8 finale.