Street Style At Bustle's 2018 Rule Breakers Event Was Just As Radical As The Party Itself
At Bustle's Rule Breakers event, there were DIY tassel earrings and soothing face scrubs. You could snack all day on edible cookie dough, liquor-infused ice cream, and sparkly cotton candy. There was a 1992 rollerskating dance party to tunes by VaShtie, and superstar Janelle Monáe crowd surfed — twice. And there was the crowd full of bona fide style rebels in their Saturday best enjoying all of the fun. Yup, the street style at Bustle's 2018 Rule Breakers was so good, it rivaled the inaugural event itself.
So what exactly was Bustle's Rule Breakers? The first-ever event on Sept. 22 celebrated female and non-binary rule breakers IRL instead of just on our internet pages — though there was plenty of Rule Breakers content too. As Bustle Digital Group editor-in-chief Kate Ward explained prior to the event, "At Bustle, we have always celebrated women who have broken boundaries to achieve amazing things, but Rule Breakers gives us a chance to celebrate them in real life."
With a headlining performance by Grammy-nominated artist Janelle Monáe and creative activations throughout Brooklyn's Prospect Park, the day was a celebration of breaking through the status quo, saying goodbye to arbitrary rules, and being unapologetically authentic.
For some attendees, this celebration came in the form of rule breaking ensembles. As fashion lovers known, your sartorial choices are more than a means of staying warm and not getting arrested. Your clothes can be a crucial way to express who you are, a way to send a message, and yes, a way to break rules.
That's why we've rounded up some of the greatest street style moments at this year's Bustle Rule Breakers event. We're celebrating fashion as expression, as a way to move outside of a defined box, and a means to say "eff you" to style rules. And — with jumpsuits, colorful patterns, and excellent accessories galore — these attendees modeled just what that looks like.
Alexia Olano, @perplexia_oh
Love a good accessory moment.
Amanda Astorga
Never forget to throw on a flower crown when you're feeling fine.
Anna Baxter, @abaxter_7
Fashion should be fun, and clearly Anna knows it.
Ari Bines, @ms.bines (L) with Brie Bines @briebines (R)
These styling sisters are a whole entire mood.
Brittany Miller, @lilmissbriii
Harness your inner badass, right?
Crystal Tysone, @tattooedmama (L) with Julia Hue (R)
Tell them who you are: The "Fairest Of Them All."
Curtis Rose, @thecurtisroseimperative (L) with Mersedec Roberts, @merse_uh_lago (R)
Boldly wearing white after Labor Day because what even IS that rule?!
Erika Linsey, @urkahmerika
Shining like the sun.
Genesis Gonzalez, @adventureswithgen
Your style should make you want to strike a pose.
Hadassah Williams, @suchadoll1024
These chunky shoes will crush your foes.
Javiera Valle Toro, @javiera_valle_toro
Now that's how you dress up leggings.
Katie Krahulik, @katiekrahul
Your mom's jeans could never.
Kimberly Dooley, @k.dools
A little modern, a little floral, a whole lot of fashion.
Lindsay Mannering, @lindsayvirginia
A jumpsuit moment AND a red lip? Call it a power move, because it is.
Mafer Zaldivar, @maferzaldivar
Bell bottoms are back and so, so stylish.
Miranda Rausch, @mirandarausch96
Forget rose colored glasses. See gold, baby.
Raulbel Agraz, @raulbel_agraz
Pink pants? Yes, please!
Rosanne Salvatore, @rosannedanielle (L) with Kara McGrath, @diosmioitskara (R)
Cute and casual is always festival-approved fashion.
Rosie von Lila, @rosievonlila
It's all about the lavish accessories.
Sam Jones, @therealsamjones
Grabbing attention without apologies.
Sofia Rivera, @sofiariverasojo
Concerts call for all cropped everything.
Sophie Gorson, @sgorson
Primary colors and florals are so festival chic.
Teresia Huggins, @stylesbyterry
A Little Red Riding Hood lewk.
Willa Bennett, @willahbennett
A stylish suit never hurt anybody.
Bustle's Rule Breakers was a radical event celebrating fighting back and creating your own path, and these street style looks are doing just that through radical fashion. But dedicated festivals aren't the only time to shatter style expectations. Take notes from the stylish stars above and break the fashion rules every single season. You look great, sweetie.