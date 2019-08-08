While you may still be in the mindset of rompers, skirts, and shorts, cooler weather is getting closer, and you may want to start thinking about how to transition your wardrobe into fall. Thankfully, Target's denim sale has jeans as low as $12, and it's the perfect time to snag a few pairs of this staple item.

According to an e-mail blast from the retailer, women's straight size jeans are on sale for as low as just $12 with women's plus size denim as low $15. Usually, such dramatically low prices are connected to holidays like Labor Day or Black Friday, but Target is clearly being generous with its sale.

As for how long you have to shop the deal, there's a few days left according to the terms on the Target website. The retailer's sales begin on Sundays and extend until midnight PT the following Saturday. For the Target denim sale that means you've got until Aug. 10 at midnight to snag some of the ultra-low priced options, and there are plenty of them.

From distressed boyfriend denim to classic skinnies and jeggings, Target's jean line-up has something for everyone, and if you want to stock up in time for cooler weather, here are a few options to shop.

1. Classic High-Rise Skinny

The high rise and skinny silhouette of these jeans will likely be in style for a long time to come. With the classic deep wash, they're a great option for an every day pair of denim.

2. Dark Wash

There are several benefits to a darker wash denim, but the main one has to be their versatility. With a dark wash, you can rock a pair of heels and rock them going out or keep things chill with sneakers or flats.

3. Every Day Plus Size Denim

If you've shopped for plus size jeans, you know that the prices can get steep even for the most minimalist pair. This classic wash and style from Target's Wild Fable brand are the perfect pair at a great price.

4. Black Jeggings

Oh, elastic waistbands! Is there anything better? These $15 jeggings don't look like they'll make having a food baby easier, but they will. They'll look chic while you're at having tacos.

5. Faded Details

While dark washes are great, the faded details on these skinnies give them a lived in look that's perfect for when you're feeling like rocking more casual styles.

6. Wide Leg Crop

Classic blue jeans are great and versatile. Sometimes, though, you just want something different, and this pair of wide-legged, cropped, and distressed denim is definitely that.

7. Racing Stripes

You probably didn't expect to find racing stripes on jeans, but this pair is ultra unique. For under $19, experimenting with new denim styles is definitely possible with Target.

8. Cuffed Jeggings

The cuffed bottom of these jeggings add just enough detail while still maintaining the denim's minimalistic vibes. Plus, since the pair are black, they can be styled in so many different ways.

9. Olive Jeans

If you're looking for the perfect pair of jeans to transition into fall, say hello to this olive pair. The color basically screams autumn, but they're not so overtly fall that you can't rock them now.

10. Boot-Cut

Still loving a boot-cut jean? Wear it! This pair from Target features a classic blue wash with a mid-rise elastic waistband. If you just aren't about that skinny jean life, there's still options out there.

11. Boyfriend Jeans

Everyone needs a pair of comfy jeans, and the best silhouette for that is a boyfriend style. With typically oversized legs and distressing, boyfriend denim is the perfect example of chill vibes.

12. Burgundy Jeans

Who said jeans had to be blue? This burgundy pair is, like the olive pair above, a great option if you're looking for summer to fall transition pieces. Plus, with the cropped leg, they can totally work right now in warmer weather, too.

13. White Denim

It's not Labor Day yet, fashion rule followers. While the whole not white after Labor Day is a bit outdated, whether you adhere to that old adage or not, you can still wear this perfect pair of affordable white jeans.

14. Ultra Distressed

If you love the distressed look, these jeans are your next favorite pair. With tons of rips strategically placed along the legs of this denim, it's giving total rock star vibes.

15. Classic Wide Leg Crop

If you love a crop jean but aren't a fan of the khaki, distressed pair from above, this classic wash pair is just what you need. With a high-rise and wide-leg, they also look so comfy.

16. Camo Jeans

Camo may not be for everyone, but if you love this look of this print, these $20 jeans are a can't miss buy. With their slightly cropped length, they're perfect for the rest of summer and fall.

17. Light Wash Denim

The acid wash of the 80s may not quite be back in style yet, but this ultra-light wash reminiscent of that time period is. Add in the slight distressing and loose fit, and you've got a pair of jeans that can totally embrace the 80s (if you're into that).

18. Bright & Bold Yellow Jeans

Maybe you want something more vibrant than the olive and burgundy jeans from above. Enter this pair of bold yellow jeans. Sometimes you just need a pop of color, and this denim will certainly do.

19. Modern Khakis

If you hear the word khakis and think, "Ew, no," then check out this pair of tan jeans from Universal Thread. With a fitted leg and skinny silhouette, this pair of tan jeans are a modern take on the classic khaki.

20. Overalls

Overalls are jeans, too! Plus, they're totally in style. This pair of classic wash, slightly cropped overalls are a great choice if you're looking to get in on this trend.

If you need a few new pairs of denim, Target's jean sale is one that you can't miss.