In case you hadn't heard (or you know, felt it), summer is right around the corner. While you may still have work obligations, your weekends are still free to hang by the pool, and there's always vacation time. That's why Target's swimsuit line introducing 94 new styles is going to make you so happy. Yes, you did read that correctly. There's nearly 100 new suits to choose from, and you may just have issues narrowing down your selection.

If you haven't been to Target lately (which may be a wise choice considering no one leaves without eight things they never needed) or haven't tried shopping online, you may have missed their their 2018 swimsuit collection was everything. From bikinis to one pieces to cut-out details, they've got basically every style you could want. The best news? It's a size inclusive collection so anyone who wants to shop from the major retailer now has a chance to do so.

The size range is not the only way that Target chose to make this their best swim range ever though. The marketing for the line also featured no photoshopping of the models, so if you want to see the suits on people as is, your wish came true.

As for the prices of the styles, if you've already been shopping at Target this season, you'll know that the price is definitely right for these new styles. Just like their original launch, nothing is going to break the bank which is going to make narrowing down your selection even more difficult. In fact, most the new styles are under $25, making them practically perfect.

What styles should you check out? Here are a few suggestions.

1. Strappy Floral

2. Colorful Stripes

3. Off-The-Shoulder Crop

4. Ruffle Details

5. Velvet

6. Pom Pom Detail

7. One Shoulder Ruffle

8. Multi-Pattern

Clearly, Target's summer swimsuits should be in your closet. From their affordable price tags to their adorable designs and patterns, there's no reason not to start shopping for your next suit (or suits) now. Don't forget, Target's also got an entire range of summer hats, sunnies, and cover-ups to pair with their new swim styles. \

What are you waiting for? Time to get shopping.